No place to call home... a family’s worst nightmare during Covid pandemic

Dylan Whelan is one of 20 children who have written about being homeless during Covid for a new book. Mum Rachel tells Audrey Watson how living in a hostel during the pandemic has affected her son…

Rachel Whelan pictured at Lady Dixon park with son Dylan and daughter Leah

Audrey Watson Thu 11 Mar 2021 at 07:00