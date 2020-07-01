Noah Donohoe changed our world: Search hero's tribute to Belfast teen
Sean McCarry became a familiar face during the search for missing Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe. Here, the 62-year-old from Portstewart tells Stephanie Bell how the loss of a friend at sea prompted him to set up the Community Rescue Service in Northern Ireland - and about working on rescue missions including the aftermath of 9/11
Stephanie Bell
By nature Sean McCarry is a private person, but when it comes to talking about his passion for community rescue, his heart often overrules his head. The humble hero and reluctant interviewee helped found and now heads up the Community Rescue Service (CRS) in Northern Ireland, leading a team of 280 volunteers at all hours of the day and night and in all weathers to search for lost loved ones.