Noah Donohoe changed our world: Search hero's tribute to Belfast teen

Sean McCarry became a familiar face during the search for missing Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe. Here, the 62-year-old from Portstewart tells Stephanie Bell how the loss of a friend at sea prompted him to set up the Community Rescue Service in Northern Ireland - and about working on rescue missions including the aftermath of 9/11

Sean McCarrybriefing his team during the arduous search operation for Noah Donohoe

Stephanie Bell Wed 1 Jul 2020 at 09:03