Northern Ireland interior designer mum creates her own home cinema
When the pandemic prevented interior designer Jacqueline Hamilton and her family from going out to see films, she decided to bring the movies to her own basement. Stephanie Bell on a dream project
By Stephanie Bell
A movie-buff family from Co Down are enjoying their own silver screen experience during lockdown after designing a cinema in their basement. Interior designer Jacqueline Hamilton (45), and her quantity surveyor husband Tony (53), have brought their family up to share their love for all things celluloid.