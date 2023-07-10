Northern Ireland’s school uniform deals in supermarkets and stores

When it comes to term time trends, are there bargains to be had?

While not a complete overview, the below table gives an idea of several supermarkets and stores and the deals available – though others are available. Please note too that we’ve chosen the least expensive of deals, so items made from different fabrics or related to different age groups may be more costly.

We found great deals on foldaway pack-a-macs, perfect for those rainy days (and we get a lot of those in Northern Ireland), and in PE kits.

Though uniforms are a necessity, the companies have developed clever ways to help homes get more prepared – after all, no one wants to iron umpteen shirts each Sunday afternoon. Many offer stain-resistant pinafores and easy iron dresses and blouses, with more fashionable – but still school appropriate – trouser cuts. Gone are the days of itchy jumpers and trousers in uncomfortable fabrics.

Sainsbury’s is offering this year’s uniform at last year’s prices, keeping to its 2022 costings. This offer is available in selected larger stores and online and subject to availability. It excludes school socks, schoolbags, selected school shoes and tights.

Asda has a range called Easy On Easy Wear, designed to support independent dressing and sensory needs. The items ensure school children are feeling comfortable throughout the day. The sensory kind range includes easy fastening hooks and loops on polo shirts, hidden popper fastenings on jumpers and pull-on style trousers with mock fly. Asda also has online exclusive deals such as pleated skirts and trousers in a range of fit.

Lidl’s school uniforms went on sale last Monday so we cannot guarantee if or what will still be available. It was offering a Back to School uniform bundle for just £5 (option of trousers or skirts, two polo shirts and a school sweatshirt) and uniforms were available in a range of colours and sizes from four to 12 year olds. If you manage to pick up this deal, we congratulate you!

We’ve also gone for Next as an option for school uniform purchasing though the prices are more expensive than other shops. Of course, Next offers a range of brands, not just its own, perfect for term time.

There are a few online exclusives in Dunnes Stores as regards uniform pieces and is also offers longer leg length in some of its trouser ranges. There’s also the chance of securing a £5 voucher off groceries if you spend over £25 in the shop’s other departments.

M&S currently has 20% off its school uniform offering – though the prices in the table are not reflective of the discount – and its clothing is designed to last longer and stay cleaner. Expect repellent finishes for added durability, scuff-resistant shoes and crease-resistant fabrics. The discount does not include school bags, lunch boxes, footwear, outerwear or hosiery.

The brand has also a new initiative that could help families. Through its Back-to-School Shwopping boxes, any donated pre-loved school uniform that passes the quality test8 will be given a second life in an Oxfam shop. It’ll also be made available on a pre-loved school uniform shop on eBay.

M&S, which sells close to seven million pieces of school uniform per year, has protected the price on school uniforms for the third year in a row.

M&S Shwopping boxes for school uniforms

“We know our customers frequently hand down our school uniform to friends and family and this season, we’re encouraging them to drop school uniform which they no longer need into one of our new Shwopping boxes where it will be resold in Oxfam shops and through our exciting pilot shop with eBay,” says kidswear director Alexandra Dimitriu.

“It’s one of the many ways we’re trying to make our best-in-class school uniform accessible to all families, however and whenever they choose to shop.”

Sparks customers donating their pre-loved school uniform into a Shwop box will also receive 20% off selected kids’ clothing in M&S. This offer cannot be used on discounted items and selected departments such as footwear and nightwear. It also is not valid in outlets.