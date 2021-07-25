Not going out: Meet the NI people who don’t want to leave home after renovation work
Some people have enjoyed the changes they made to outdoor areas during lockdown so much, that even with the return to some sort of normality, they don’t want to go out. Arlene Harris hears more
Arlene Harris
The recurring lockdowns over the past 16 months made it very difficult for people to socialise and unwind. But as we cautiously begin to return to a different sort of normality, some people plan to continue to stay within the confines of their own homes as the changes they made to see them through the pandemic have been such a success that they don’t have the same need to seek entertainment elsewhere.