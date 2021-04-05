‘Oh, by the way, I can’t have children, so we’re going to have to adopt’ – how do you put that in your Tinder profile?
Motivational speaker and adapted adventurer Nikki Bradley on the aftermath of childhood cancer and its effect on her fertility, dating, and how she found her happily ever after
Liadan Hynes
Nikki Bradley was just 16 in December 2002, and still a schoolgirl in Letterkenny, when she was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. A rare form of cancer that occurs in the bones or soft tissue around the bones, it is mostly discovered in children and teenagers.