Omagh bombing: ‘There are people who won’t go to that end of the town... it’s just too painful’

Omagh is still dealing with the trauma of the Troubles’ darkest day 25 years ago. Stanley McCombe, who lost his wife Ann in the bomb, says he thinks about her every single day, envisaging the life that they could have had

Memorial at the spot where the car bomb exploded in Omagh

People at the service in Omagh Memorial Garden to mark the 25th anniversary of the bomb in the County Tyrone town

The message on the wreath laid in memory of Ann McCombe: Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Michael Gallagher and Stanley McCombe lay wreaths at the service in the memorial garden to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb: Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Tucked away off the main shopping street in Omagh, the circular pond sits in the middle of a memorial garden.

Above it, along busy Drumragh Avenue, crosses Market Street in the town centre. Buses and cars pass by in a steady flow.

The peace and quiet the small sunken garden radiates today could hardly be in sharper contrast to the scenes exactly 25 years ago

There is isn’t a town here that doesn’t have a story to tell about a bombing, the loss of innocent lives, the decimation of businesses — too many touched by the hands of terrorism.

But Omagh was hit harder then any.

On Saturday, August 15, 1998, just after 3pm, the heart was ripped out of the Co Tyrone town — and the hearts ripped out of families.

It happened at a time when the focus was on the future.

Attention had turned away from the threats of violence during what was to be a bright new dawn.

Four months earlier the Good Friday Agreement had paved the way for peace.

For some people, time is a healer. For others, it hangs like a shadow, drawing them back to that moment everything changed.

Businesses can bounce back. People — those left to deal with the trauma of loved ones taken so suddenly and violently — are harder to rebuild.

Cope though they have to, there will always be a piece missing. They will never again be complete.

Ann McCombe was one of the 29 victims that day. Her husband Stanley remains steadfast in his determination to get some closure.

“I lived 25 years with Ann. I have now lived 25 years without her,” he says.

“She remains with me every morning I wake up.

“There isn’t a day goes by when I don’t think about the life we would have had, the things we would have seen and enjoyed together.

“I know not everyone feels the same.

“Some picked up and carried on, they had no choice.

“But there are others who still don’t go to that end of the town where the bomb exploded. It’s too painful.

“I do. I have to. It’s the main route through town.

“But every time I know I’m driving along that same stretch of road where those people drove the bomb into town... that never leaves you.”

Today, as the minutes tick by past 3pm, Stanley will be sitting in the memorial garden with only his thoughts for company.

It will be a deeply personal and emotional time.

“We had the service in the garden on Sunday, and that was a blessing to be with others who feel the same as me,” he says.

The town has moved on in the 25 years since, the businesses replaced.

The shops are staffed by a younger generation who know of the bomb through older family members.

Others, who were around at the time, prefer to keep their thoughts to themselves, citing the “political” difficulties of saying what they may wish to.

Ann McCombe had gone to work as usual at Watterson’s Clothes Shop that morning.

Busy Main Street in Omagh: Picture Martin McKeown

Miles from home at a pipe band event in Scotland, Stanley spent a torturous eight hours listening to the radio as the death toll rose, waiting for any word on his wife.

He identified her in a makeshift morgue at the local Army base on the Monday morning.

Omagh was the scene of the greatest single loss of life in the Troubles.

Stanley adds: “Twenty-five years is a long time, but it’s still just like yesterday. I live it every day. It will never leave me.

“And it gets harder as you get older.

“It’s not that you’re alone, you do have family and friends.

“But when there’s not as much going on in your life, you miss that person you’re supposed to be with, you had planned to be with, all the more.”

Ann’s sister and family paid a visit from their home in Scotland to be with Stanley over the weekend.

They were there as he laid a wreath during Sunday’s poignant service.

“Being surrounded by emotional people brings out your own emotions,” he admits.

“There was a lovely community feeling on Sunday, but Tuesday will be a personal one. We will go to the garden and remember quietly.”

Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt, along with Colm Murphy, Liam Campbell and Seamus Daly, were found responsible for the Omagh bombing in a landmark civil case in 2009.

It was taken by some of the families, led by Stanley alongside Michael Gallagher, who lost his son Aiden.

Murphy and McKevitt are now deceased.

A High Court judge recommended in 2021 the UK Government should carry out a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failures in the lead-up to the attack.

Mr McCombe adds: “We’ve walked a long, hard road together with the other bereaved families.

“All the effort turned into supporting the families, fighting for something approaching answers.

“But the ruling, and the prospect of an inquiry, has lifted some of the weight we’ve all been carrying for 25 years off our shoulders.”

That’s for the future. For now, it is a time to remember Omagh’s darkest hour.