'One man told me I was going to end up with a bullet in the head'
Belfast-born Professor Gabriel Scally is best known as a scourge of the Government's Covid response, but he has been a thorn in the side of the medical establishment for four decades. Lisa Smyth reports
The arrival of sexual health charity Brook in Northern Ireland in the early 1990s was controversial to say the least. The proposal to open up a Brook clinic in Belfast city centre was even debated in Parliament, with a range of Northern Ireland MPs expressing concern that it would lead to young people engaging in sex outside of marriage.