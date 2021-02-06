'One man told me I was going to end up with a bullet in the head'

Belfast-born Professor Gabriel Scally is best known as a scourge of the Government's Covid response, but he has been a thorn in the side of the medical establishment for four decades. Lisa Smyth reports

Expert: Dr Gabriel Scally

Lisa Smyth

The arrival of sexual health charity Brook in Northern Ireland in the early 1990s was controversial to say the least. The proposal to open up a Brook clinic in Belfast city centre was even debated in Parliament, with a range of Northern Ireland MPs expressing concern that it would lead to young people engaging in sex outside of marriage.