‘Operation in US in the next six months is dad’s only hope’

Family of Belfast-born ex-Irish cricketer in race against time to raise £70k for surgery to halt degenerative disease attacking his leg muscles and tendons

Andrew Patterson with wife Sarah and their children Brooke, Drew and Ella

The family of a former Irish international cricketer are racing against time to raise funds to allow him to undergo a life changing operation in the US.

Ella Patterson (16) is hoping to raise £10,000 to help pay for the £70,000 surgery in St Louis for her dad Andy.

The ex-wicket keeper, who is from Belfast, has been diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia (HSP).

The progressive disease causes the muscles and tendons in his legs to weaken and spasm.

The 47-year-old PE teacher will eventually need a wheelchair, as it will leave him unable to move.

Ella is planning to run two half marathons to help towards the cost of the operation and subsequent stay in the US.

The surgery could prevent further deterioration in his condition.

“My dad was always a very active person for as long as I can remember,” said Ella.

“As soon as I was able to walk as a child my dad always tried to involve us in sport and activities, giving us, me and my younger brother and sister, as many opportunities as he could,” she said.

“He used to play international cricket for Ireland as a wicket keeper and for both Surrey and Sussex at English county level.

“Once he left international sport he became a sport teacher, teaching cricket and hockey.

“Things continued this way until I was around nine years old.

“That’s when we started to see some issues with his balance and walking. He was soon diagnosed with HSP.

“A year later he had to stop teaching sport and had a change in job position at the school.”

Things deteriorated further from then.

“I entered my first year of secondary school and my dad was having to use a crutch to support and help his walking. He could not walk further than around 200 metres,” Ella explained.

“This progressed until he had to use a trolley walking aid. He still cannot get further than a few steps without it.

“It has taken a huge toll on him.

“I remembered as a happy, active and bright person, he would always make everyone laugh.

“But now he is different; he’s less happy, less talkative and not interested in much, and it won’t be long until he will have to be in a wheelchair.”

However, the procedure could help Andy considerably.

Ella added: “There is a life changing surgery opportunity in the US.

“If successful, it would sever the nerves that cause the deterioration, allowing my dad to walk without an aid as well as prevent further deterioration, that can be fatal.

“He will never be able to run again or play sport, but at least he would be able to walk freely and leave the house without our assistance, to have his own freedom and live his life again.”

Only 50 people in the world have undergone the surgery, and with a six-month window to have the operation, time is the most important thing for the family.

Visit JustGiving.com and search for Emma Patterson to donate