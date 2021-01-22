Oscar Wilde's deathbed conversion and the truth about his notorious court case with Edward Carson by the writer's grandson
The playwright's grandson tells of making a million-to-one discovery in Paris during the making of a BBC NI documentary, Ivan Little reports
The grandson of Irish playwright Oscar Wilde, whose life was said to have been "ruined" after a bitter courtroom clash with Unionist leader and lawyer Sir Edward Carson, has stumbled on a million-to-one discovery about his ancestor's deathbed conversion to Catholicism.