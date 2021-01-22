Oscar Wilde's deathbed conversion and the truth about his notorious court case with Edward Carson by the writer's grandson

The playwright's grandson tells of making a million-to-one discovery in Paris during the making of a BBC NI documentary, Ivan Little reports

History: Merlin Holland, grandson of Oscar Wilde, at the statue of Edward Carson outside Parliament Buildings in Belfast

The grandson of Irish playwright Oscar Wilde, whose life was said to have been "ruined" after a bitter courtroom clash with Unionist leader and lawyer Sir Edward Carson, has stumbled on a million-to-one discovery about his ancestor's deathbed conversion to Catholicism.