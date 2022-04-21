‘Our pasts are part of us, but they do not define us’ – Social enterprise founder helping prisoners turn their life around

Richard Good, founder of The Turnaround Project, talks about his life-changing social enterprise set up to support those who have completed prison sentences

"If people are open to a conversation about the journeys that people face when leaving the justice system, they very quickly see the importance of giving them opportunities and that it’s in everybody’s interests that people when they leave the justice system, have an opportunity to secure a job, to have a roof over their heads, to have stability in their lives, and supportive relationships around them," says The Turnaround Project founder Richard Good (49).