Our pick of the best European Heritage Open Days events in Northern Ireland this weekend

European Heritage Open Days take place from September 14-15 and give visitors the chance to access many spaces and events that are not usually open to the public.

If you'd like the explore a home that was named BBC House of the Year, the ancestral home of an American president or our very own White House, this weekend is your chance.

Read more European Heritage Open Days: Step into the past as Northern Ireland opens its doors to history

A total of 300 properties and events will be open free of charge across Northern Ireland under this year's theme 'Arts and Entertainment'.

Anyone hoping to take part in the events can choose everything from walking tours to jewellery-making workshops to learn about the history of art and entertainment here.

The initiative was launched in 1985 and now sees over 70,000 events organised across Europe.

The Belfast Telegraph has prepared a map of our choice of events to help you plan your weekend.

For more information, visit discovernorthernireland.com.

Capture your weekend and send your pictures to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk with your name and where you're from.