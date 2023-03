Owen Paterson on his wife's suicide: How did I not notice Rose was suffering? If I could stop just one family going through similar agony, I might have done a little good

Former NI Secretary of State Owen Paterson lost his beloved wife Rose to suicide... his greatest wish now is that others don't take the same path

Happiness: Owen Paterson with his late wife Rose

Claire McNeilly Mon 26 Apr 2021 at 07:00