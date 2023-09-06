Parenting Hot Seat: Q Radio Presenter Connor Brennan

‘Between the toddler tantrums and trashing the house, there are little moments of magic’.

Dad to:

Ellie (12), James (9), Caleb (4), and Jonah (2).

What other baby names were on your shortlist?

When we were having Caleb, we also liked the name Jonah, who ended up coming later anyway! We also considered Noah. I think we had a thing for those older, biblical sounding names.

What has been the most surprising thing about becoming a parent?

When you become a parent for the first time, you have a bit of a shock to the system of having a little human to care for. You stare at them non-stop, you fuss and check on them every five seconds. Once that initial panic wears off and you find some sort of new normality and routine, it’s surprising how much easier and second nature it becomes.

What’s the worst piece of parenting advice you were ever given?

There isn’t a particular thought that comes to mind but when you become a parent everyone around you wants to pass on advice based on their own experiences. You will listen to friends and family but ultimately you will do things your own way and figure it out for yourself as you go along.

What is the most enjoyable thing about being a parent?

Seeing the smiles and hearing the laughs. From those first baby giggles to the proper uncontrollable belly laughs! Seeing your children happy and watching them grow. Those first moments of their characters breaking through, I wish you could bottle that feeling it gives you.

Have you turned into your own parent?

We definitely become our parents in some way or another, the good and a little bit of the not so good at times — sorry Mum and Dad. The thing is, nobody is perfect. Parenting is hard and we won’t get it right every time. All we can do is give our best and make sure our kids know that we love them unconditionally. Sometimes I can definitely lack having the necessary patience for having two very young boys in the house, but then in other ways I’m very relaxed about certain things. These are both traits I have inherited from my parents.

If you could go back in time prior to becoming a parent — is there anything you’d like to tell yourself or advice you’d share?

Spend as much time together as you possibly can, especially the early years. It’s time you will never get back and it flies by, so enjoy it. Book the family trips, take the odd weekend off and be present in the moment. Also, don’t be so hard on yourself. You learn as you go and it isn’t easy.

My top parenting tips are…

Take time out for yourself. Keep your gym schedule, date nights, time with friends etc.

Kids will emulate every single thing that you do, so try to be a good role model. They want to do what you do, so try to get them involved. Build in healthy habits early around food, exercise, screen time and so on.

For newborns, buy a bottle maker — it will change your life.

It’s really important to me that my children…

Are respectful and kind. We are part of a society that is full of different ethnicities and people from different backgrounds, religions and cultures. Our family even includes our own little mix of this so it’s so important to us that the kids grow up to be understanding and respectful to everyone, no matter their background. Above all else, I just want them to be happy.

As a parent, I’m guilty of…

With toddlers, sometimes you catch yourself looking towards the future, wishing them to be that little bit older. They can be a lot of work at this age, but it goes by like a flash. Between the tantrums and trashing the house, there are little moments of magic you only get to experience once. Sometimes I have to remind myself of that.

Q Radio presenter Connor Brennan is best known for his musical knowledge and taste. His show has become a favourite among music enthusiasts and film buffs alike, offering insights into the latest chart-toppers and box office hits. Tune in to Q Radio Evening with Connor, Monday-Thursday from 7pm and Saturday Breakfast from 6am.