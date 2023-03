‘People just help themselves’ – The rise of Irish honesty shops and bars

With excess produce to sell, more food producers are turning to unmanned honesty stalls, where customers take what they want and leave the payment in a box

David and Niall Moore who own Clonanny Farm, a free-range farm in North County Dublin which uses an honesty box. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Arlene Harris Tue 6 Sep 2022 at 14:40