‘People who value books value the object as much as the story in it’: Demand for second-hand reads still exists says NI shop owner

A thriving market still exists for second-book books which are rare, beautiful, very old or niche, writes Alyson Magee

People are looking for well-presented books to look good on their shelves, if not to read

The only thing the internet will tell you about the value of second-hand books is what they’re not worth, according to a Northern Ireland bookshop owner.

Jim Townsend’s shop Bookends Bangor on Dufferin Square is celebrating 20 years in business in 2023 and carries around 40,000 second-hand books, from Penguin paperbacks to first editions and antiquarian volumes valued into the thousands.

The shop ships worldwide with, for example, an American buyer paying £2,000 for a first edition of Brave New World by Aldous Huxley in the last week.

It sold within minutes of listing. “The guy who bought it said he used to own this book but had to sell it because he was in financial difficulty,” said Jim. “He had been looking out for it because it never comes on the market.”

People often come into the shop with books they have price-checked on the internet, but Jim said it’s not a reliable source unless you can find out sale rather than asking prices.

“If you see a book at £100 and nobody has bought it, it’s not worth £100,” he said. “Often people are chancing their arm.”

“It does help to get a reasonably expert opinion and the problem is there are not many experts, even in auctions,” said Jim.

“I know books generally, and I will get people who come in and collect books on butterflies or some other niche area.

“Sometimes I get books in and know someone I can phone and if that person doesn’t buy it, no-one else is ever going to buy it because it’s weird and wonderful.”

At one time Jim had two premises selling books in Bangor, running a 50p shop out of one but couldn’t make any money from it.

“Very often my business is not related to volume,” he said.

“I’m better having six customers in a day who buy good books than 50 customers in a day that buy the latest novel.”

With quality second-hand book shops few and far between, Bookends Bangor has welcomed customers from the Republic of Ireland and England wishing they had shops like it at home.

Bookends Bangor carries around 40,000 volumes

Physical books offer a different experience from reading on devices, with every inscription and coffee stain becoming part of your own story.

“A book has its own life,” said Jim. “People who value books value the object as well as the story in it.”

For example, his historian daughter followed a trial of inscriptions in one old book to find a fascinating story of a young man from Moy who had studied at the Royal Military Academy in Woolwich as a cadet with the East India Company and been involved in archaeology in Egypt.

If you think you might have any books of value at home, Jim explains what’s on offer in his shop and what buyers are usually looking for:

What sort of books do you stock at Bookends Bangor?

With books that cost £1,000 or more, then you’re probably talking about 100. We would have more worth £10, £50 or £200.

We stock a lot of old paperback literature but are not really into the latest potboiler by James Patterson.

It would be more John Steinbeck or whatever and they would tend to be the old orange and green Penguins.

They’re about £4 each and you’re getting lovely wee books that could be 40 years old.

On the other side of the shop, we do a lot of Folio editions and at any one time would have maybe 500 of those in stock. They’re very collectible but generally not expensive.

They start from about £3 but most Folio editions tend to be between £10 and £30 for a single volume to maybe £100 for a set of five.

Then we do first editions and would have a set of Oscar Wilde valued at about £2,000, and we have first editions of WB Yeats, George Orwell and Somerset Maughan.

We have about 1,000 quality books of significant value.

Does the shop specialise in any specific categories?

The shop is divided into categories and alphabetically within the categories. We have the largest local history collection in Ireland according to one of the lecturers at Queen’s University.

We do a lot of local history, books on the troubles, Irish literature, first world war, second world war, British, American and world history, and transport.

Not many of them would cost more than £25, and a lot might only be £5 so they would not be classed as valuable books.

Individually they may not be worth very much, although if you come to me with a library of books like that, we may give you £1,000 for the collection.

Where do you find your stock of second-hand books?

Locally. We only buy them from local collectors, we don’t buy them from auction.

You get people who are serious collectors but have died or gone into a nursing home or are having to downsize and move and are being forced to get rid of their collection, and that’s the sort of stuff we buy.

Good books are hard to get; the average person does not have good books.

What makes a second-hand book good in terms of resale value?

With antiquarian books, we have books from 1563, 1633 and quite a few books from the 1700s.

For a book to be valuable just because of its age, it really needs to be old.

When you get to the 1800s, there were millions of books being printed then so you’re talking about content and condition, but if you’ve got a book from 1500, the content and the condition is less important. Just the very age of the book, who printed it, where it was printed and why becomes important.

The key things you should be looking at are question one, are they desirable? Who would want them? Are they attractive looking?

If you’ve got books, and there’s no dust jacket on them and you look at the shelf and it’s all dark blue and black and dusty, largely no-one’s going to want them unless there’s something really good about the content.

But if you look at the shelf and they’re beautiful books, bound in leather with gilt titles and gilt markings on them, people may never read the book but they will dress a bookshelf.

For someone to want to put it on their bookshelf, it’s got to have a nice dust jacket and it’s got to be a desirable author.

Condition and appearance become less important the more rare the book is.

If you have a history of Bangor from 1820 or something like that, it doesn’t matter so much about the condition if the book is sufficiently rare.

First editions have got to be desirable and scarce. JK Rowling first editions are commonplace, the ones that make big bucks are first editions signed with the original errors in printing.

Who are your main customers for second-hand books?

Everyone. We get an amazing number of young people coming in to look at quality books who will even buy one book at £20 to add to their collection, and these are books they will keep and treasure. There was an article in the Sunday Times about how a lot of teenagers still have a bookshelf in their bedroom and feel the books represent who they are.

And there are niche collectors out there. I have one collector who only buys books on Irish transport.

He will only buy them if they’re in mint condition, and he will buy multiple editions of the one book to make it more scarce.