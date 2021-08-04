Phoebs Lyle: ‘I am proud of my disability because it makes me who I am’

What is it like being a disabled person in Northern Ireland in 2021, nearly 26 years after the Disability Discrimination Act became law, asks disability advocate and blogger Phoebs Lyle

Keeping in mind that I was born nearly three years after the Disability Discrimination Act became law, and only became disabled after the hit-and-run accident that left me paralysed from the neck down in 2001, I will never understand the struggles disabled people before me had to overcome and the freedoms they had, and still have to fight for.