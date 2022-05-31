Polyamory: ‘At the moment I have three other partners, which is more than I’ve ever had before’

From our first fairy tale, we're inundated with picture-perfect partnerships, but is there a better alternative? A new book by philosophy professor Carrie Jenkins does a deep dive on the rules of romantic engagement

Polyamorous relationships work in as many different ways as there are different people

Suzanne Harrington Tue 31 May 2022 at 15:28