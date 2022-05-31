Polyamory: ‘At the moment I have three other partners, which is more than I’ve ever had before’
From our first fairy tale, we're inundated with picture-perfect partnerships, but is there a better alternative? A new book by philosophy professor Carrie Jenkins does a deep dive on the rules of romantic engagement
Suzanne Harrington
When philosophy professor Carrie Jenkins wrote a book about love in 2017 — What Love Is: And What It Could Be — she revealed in ensuing interviews that she was polyamorous. That she and her husband of eleven years were consensually non-monogamous, and had been from the start of their relationship. The result? “Relentless slut-shaming.”