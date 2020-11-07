Princess Diana's notorious interview: 'BBC won't face up to the ugly truth'
Earl Spencer's call for an investigation will shine a long-overdue light on the 1995 programme. Chris Blackhurst reports
Chris Blackhurst
After 25 years of virtual silence about how the sensational BBC Panorama interview with his sister, the Princess of Wales, came about, Earl Spencer has gone on the offensive. He has sent the BBC a "dossier" setting out how the reporter Martin Bashir used false bank statements that helped secure the landmark broadcast.