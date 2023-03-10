Psychic Sally on whether she thinks William and Harry will reunite

Having been Princess Diana's spiritual guide, Morgan believes the rift between her two sons will not be repaired

Sally Morgan is coming to the Ulster Hall at the end of the month. She has worked as a medium for over 50 years, but can recall unusual incidents happening to her when she was just four, although it was much later before she realised her abilities.

“You don’t really notice it when it’s pointed out to you. I suppose I was about 11 when I was teased by some boys at school... you become aware of it,” says Sally (72) from her home in Surrey.

“I’ve worn spectacles since I was three. You go to school and they call you ‘four eyes’, and you think: ‘Wait a minute, I’m wearing glasses. I didn’t realise that’. So, it’s when it’s pointed out to you, and I suppose I was about 11 when it was pointed out to me.”

She says she receives messages primarily in the form of thoughts, and everybody has the capability to be psychic, whether they realise it or not.

“It’s an ability that we all possess, it’s like a sense of knowing,” she explains.

“I think that it’s all about harnessing energy around a situation and an individual.

“So you sort of harness that energy, you sort of click into that energy, and you know, you just know.

“It’s just in your head, it’s just thoughts in your head, and because those thoughts get shared with the sitter — the person that you are reading for — they are either confirmed or not, and if you decide that you’ll do this work all of the time, you only get work all of the time if you are accurate.

“I think that every single person — the biggest sceptic, the biggest cynic — will have had a moment in their life when they had a thought: ‘Oh, that atmosphere in there was awful’. Or: ‘Wasn’t the atmosphere in there incredible’. That is them harnessing the energy in the room or wherever.

“So we all, no matter who we are, no matter what we choose to ‘believe in’, have innate psychic ability.”

Sally says a lot of people tell her they only realised they possessed such abilities after a loved one passed away.

“Somehow, a great loss of a person could wake that up, although you could have an accident and it could wake it up too,” she says.

“It’s all to do with hope and possibility, but we all have it.

“I mean, I’m no different to you. You and I are human beings, we’ve got different personalities and different ambitions, and we do different jobs.

“But, you know, you cut me and I bleed exactly the same blood that you do. So, you know, we are the same.

“That goes for the fact that every single person has an ability to recognise, in an energy way, what is going on around them... it’s just if we choose to or not.”

A desire to share this information inspired her fifth book Secret Spirit, described as “a ground-breaking guide to the power of spirit and how to harness it to improve life, love, health and happiness”.

“It’s basically about recognising that there is this energy that allows us, in an energy form, to live on,” she says.

“It’s really sort of highlighting this and showing you how you can perhaps sense that or know that that is there.

“It is a fascinating book. I wrote it because people ask me what is it I feel, I sense, I see.

“We tend to keep it secret, because people are afraid that they will be perceived as odd if they talk about seeing a ghost or knowing someone is there, or a white feather, or a robin.

“And they get embarrassed by that and they keep it a secret.

“So, it’s really a book to say to you: ‘Don’t be afraid, you are not odd’. And if it’s genuine — and only the individual will know that — if it’s genuine, if you open the door and on that doorstep is a white feather, and immediately you think: ‘Oh my goodness, that’s my mum, it’s her birthday today’. Why wouldn’t it be your mum?

“It’s really trying to explain to people that harnessing and experiencing what might be described in an everyday term as odd isn’t odd.

“We have that ability within us to sense it.”

Having been Princess Diana's spiritual guide, Morgan believes the rift between her two sons will not be repaired

One of the reasons Sally enjoys what she does is the opportunity it presents to connect with people.

“At this stage in my life, I mean, I am in my 70s now, and I ran a practice from home since my 20s and I’ve been on tour 13 years, and my profile is very different to what it used to be,” she says. You are recognised and people know what you do.

“But I think the most interesting thing for me is meeting people.

“I am a great chatterbox, and to be able to talk to people and just meet them.

“There isn’t a show that I do that I don’t think to myself: ‘How lucky am I to be standing on this stage in this glorious theatre in this wonderful venue and people sitting there wanting to see me’.

“I just think I’m very, very lucky.”

It’s important to the stage artist to have a space where the public can explore death and the afterlife.

“I just think the whole subject matter — death and where you go after death — is without a doubt a taboo subject,” Sally says.

“I try not in any way, shape or form to bring in people’s private personal denominations, that’s for them.

“But what I do say is that recognising spirit energy is not about a faith system.

“It’s about trust. You don’t have to believe in God or a god to be able to know a spirit’s there.

“Me personally, I believe in God. I believe in a divine energy that sits there and loves me and is so high and so divine, that to attain it is impossible. But I have no problem with people that are atheists.

“In saying that as well, you can be an atheist and still know that there is spirit, it’s about trusting it.”

She is looking forward to sharing messages with the Belfast audience next month.

“First of all, I’m hoping that there are people there that have been before,” she says.

“I love Belfast and I’ve been doing Belfast for many, many years, and I’m hoping that they can expect a personality-led show.

“In other words, I can’t be morose, it’s just not me, I’m not a morose person and I don’t think this work should be seen as morose or difficult to understand, or you need to be afraid… you don’t.

“I’m hoping that they will get hope and the possibility of their loved ones still being able to affect their emotions, and they can sense them there and they enjoy the evening.

“I have a sense of humour, which I won’t make an excuse for. We do laugh, we cry and we laugh.

“There’s no doubt — it’s not that it helps me, but it helps the individual — if they can try and keep an open mind, if they try not to judge, if they sit back and enjoy watching other people receive messages, because not everybody in the audience will get a message, that’s impossible.

“It’s about just enjoying the evening, watching other people get their validation, and you never know.

“And if you ain’t in, if you ain’t got a ticket, then you can’t get a message. It’s a bit like, if you ain’t in, you can’t win.”

Having starred in Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and other television shows, she gets recognised when she is out and about.

She explains: “Mostly they are able to stop me and get my attention in the supermarket aisle, and you know you get anything from ‘I lost my mum’, or ‘I lost my dad’, or ‘I’m going through a divorce, what do you see?’.

“And, you know, I be as nice as I can, because it’s so kind of people to come up to me, and I just say: ‘Look, I’m doing my shopping, I’m looking for soup at the moment, I’m looking for Knorr packet soup, can you tell me where it is, and I’m not really here to work’, and they understand.”

Having been Princess Diana’s spiritual guide, she recently predicted on Talk TV there will never be a reconciliation between Princes William and Harry.

Commenting on this, Sally adds: “Yeah, they won’t. Any public show of reconciliation is for the public, because I feel that Meghan and Harry will always be together, will never be apart — as in divorce or leave one another.

“And I think as long as Harry and Meghan are husband and wife, and share their life together, a reconciliation, or a proper reconciliation with his brother, is impossible.”

Tickets to the Psychic Sally show on March 30 cost £26.50 and are available on www.waterfront.co.uk