Pulitzer winner Cathal McNaughton shines light on NI’s 43,000 social care workforce

Ireland’s only award-winning Pulitzer photo journalist, Cathal McNaughton has a whole new focus with a special – and personal — project that is shining a light on Northern Ireland’s 43,000 strong social care workforce. He shares his own story with Maureen Coleman and tells how one special social care worker is making a difference to his family

Pulitzer winner: Photo journalist Cathal McNaughton

Maureen Coleman Thu 13 May 2021 at 12:00