Purchasing key items to make a capsule wardrobe

Katherin Farries is a personal shopper at Victoria Square, where window shopping is an occupational hazard requiring great restraint

Both. I spend on pieces that will save me more money in the long run and invest in pieces I know I’ll get wear out of and can justify the price per wear. The best tip I can give to anyone is to invest in pieces when they’re on sale that you know you’ll wear, even if it isn’t until two seasons away. You’ll thank me in the winter for the statement knits and coats you bag in the spring sales, trust me.

How much is in your wallet?

Nothing. I don’t carry cash. I normally have a debit card or a Victoria Square Gift Card, as I like to get these as gifts to treat myself to the things I really want. It also helps me manage the daily temptations I face, walking in and out of so many great stores day in, day out. Window shopping is an occupational hazard when you do my job. The only time I will have any cash is if I’ve pinched it from my other half’s beside table.

Do you adhere to a budget?

I think everyone adheres to some kind of budget. Doing your research is key to staying on budget, I think. I have learned that first hand through my job. My personal shopping clients generally come in with a budget, and it’s my job to make sure I work their budget hard for them and help them get the most out of it. Knowing what colours work for you is a big part of creating a capsule wardrobe that works and our new Colour Consultations help find your personal palette.

Do you have (m)any loyalty cards?

I’m a sucker for a loyalty card but I prefer loyalty cards that I can add to my Apple wallet, for example ‘Mango likes’. I’m addicted to collecting my ‘likes’ when shopping in store - you even get extra likes for visiting in store and bringing your own carrier bag. I love rewards - it’s basically like guilt free shopping.

Cash or card: what’s your preference?

Card. It’s just more convenient.

What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

I got a pair of Black Kurt Geiger boots in the sale a few years ago for 60% off, I pull them out every winter and they never fail me.

What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

Understanding how to work with what you’ve got. I learned this lesson during my fashion degree as I had to buy my own materials, so I was always conscious of what I was buying and how versatile those materials were and how to make the most out of them. I feel the same about my wardrobe now, that’s why each season I like to purchase key items to make a capsule wardrobe.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

A Vivienne Westwood dress from Flannels. I spied it and just couldn’t walk away!

If money was no object, I’d buy…

Half of what’s going to feature on the catwalk at our forthcoming Park and Stride 3.0 fashion show. It’s great to see all the colours coming back in for spring. Other than that, it’d have to be a YSL Handbag. I can’t walk through Flannels without stopping to admire it. One day!