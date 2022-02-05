Queer today, but what about yesterday?

This LGBT+ History Month, Damian Kerlin chats with those leading LGBT+ organisations and their volunteers behind their History Project NI which maps out key pivotal moments in Northern Ireland’s queer history, the key movers and shakers who pioneered for change, the strides made and how monumental shifts in history has opened the door for further equality today

Transgender Day of Remembrance or TDOR (20/11/2021) when the trans flag was raised at Belfast City Council by the Lord Mayor to commemorate the 375 trans people throughout the world who were murdered over the last year. Karen McShane is pictured on far right

"We’ve already lost some of this heritage as people have passed on so there is a real sense of urgency to conserve as much as we can,” says Mary Ellen Campbell, coordinator of the LGBT+ Heritage Project.

LGBT History NI tells the stories of the community between the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Northern Ireland in 1982 up to the next impactful legislative change in 1998, the introduction of Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act.

The organisation has captured and recorded the memories and experiences of the community throughout this 16-year period, with the help of a £70,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It is the first large-scale LGBT+ project of its kind.

The project is a partnership between three of the leading LGBT+ organisations of the North, HERe NI, The Rainbow Project and Cara-Friend. The two-year project, due to finish in June, has explored our hidden heritage, recording the untold stories of the people who lived during this period for the first time.

“Because of their experiences of criminalisation, discrimination and prejudice in Northern Ireland, many LGBT+ people were not ‘out’, and didn’t dare keep written records of or openly share their stories,” says Mary Ellen.

The project volunteers have collected important artefacts, documents and historical materials held by the partner organisations which up to now were in storage. This has formed a digital archive which will safeguard that heritage as well as increase the community and public access to it.

“It is very much a volunteer led project,” says Mary Ellen.

“We’ve recruited 18 volunteers and they help by locating queer objects, discovering LGBT+ stories and seeking out places from our past. We’ve also created social media accounts and have developed a digital archive, so our findings are available to the world. We have also shot a documentary which will be released later this year.”

With their monthly history club in partnership with Linen Hall Library attended regularly by over 50 people and long waiting lists for their heritage trails it is clear that there is an appetite from the public to learn more.

Molly Farrell, a volunteer for the project, said: “When it comes to history in Northern Ireland there is always a focus on the Troubles and rightly so, but there were also battles taking place in the background and none as distinct as the LGBT+ community’s battle for equality.

Molly Farrell

“Mark Ashton and Jeffrey Dudgeon, two leading LGBT+ activists, were from Northern Ireland. When I have spoken to my mum about our findings, she’s so surprised, as she wasn’t aware of any of it, despite having lived through it.”

The change in law and legislation for LGBT+ rights, as well as our rich heritage, is not taught in mainstream education and rarely covered on TV. In 1988 Section 28 was brought in by a Conservative government under Margaret Thatcher’s rule. It “prohibited the promotion of homosexuality by local authorities” who were responsible for schools, social and health care. It was only in 2013 Section 28 was repealed.

As well as the online archive, the project has created heritage trails throughout Belfast city centre, will hold lunchtime equality workshops with local businesses and continue to organise a range of talks from LGBT+ figures.

On the website you can find information on past safe spaces such as the vacant and derelict house ‘loaned’ to the Gay Liberation Society by Queen’s University Belfast from early in 1977 to October 1983. It housed the Cara-Friend helpline as well as other LGBT+ organisations.

Founder Aid's Helpline

There is also the Aids helpline, set up in 1985 due to the arrival of Aids in Northern Ireland. The organisation eventually became a separate entity and is now the Rainbow Project we know today. The photograph (above right) shows some of the founder members — from left: Julie MacRea, Suzanne Johnston, Stella Mahon, Mary Torney and Doug Sobey.

There is also Places of Pride, where volunteers from the LGBT Heritage Project filmed videos in locations around Belfast highlighting their connection to local LGBT+ history.

As part of the online archive, Wilma Creith is pictured with a friend at a house party in September 1977. Both were actively involved in the Belfast Transvestite/Transsexual Group. Wilma was the organiser of for many years and she, along with others, set up a transgender helpline that operated one evening a week from the Cara-Friend offices.

Wilma Creith

Wilma was one of the first trans women in Northern Ireland to undergo gender-realignment surgery, which she had to travel to England for.

A huge pioneer for the trans community then and now, and one of the inspirations for Karen McShane, a trans woman volunteering on the project.

“People of my generation didn’t identity as their true selves due to fear of discrimination. For many it wasn’t until later in life. 2005 was a huge step forward for the trans community when the DUP passed the Gender Recognition Act,” she says.

It is no secret that LGBT+ rights in Northern Ireland have been traditionally slower to advance than the rest of the United Kingdom. The DUP has voted against, or vetoed, almost every single pro-LGBT+ issue in the Northern Ireland Assembly, at Westminster or at local government level — from the equalisation of the age of consent for gay sex to protection from discrimination when accessing goods and services and, until most recently, its unyielding fight to block marriage equality in Northern Ireland.

So, the Act was a huge step for our trans sisters and brothers. It established the Gender Recognition Panel, who have the authority to issue a Gender Recognition Certificate. Issue of a full certificate provides legal recognition of the transsexual person’s acquired gender.

But there is still much progress to be made as Karen continues: “The difficulty which remains is The Sex Discrimination (Gender Reassignment) Regulations 1999 which requires all those wanting to undergo gender-realignment surgery to do so under medical supervision.

“You need to have two psychologists vet you to make sure you are ‘normal’ and of ‘sound mind’ to move forward.

“There are none of these specialist psychologists working in Northern Ireland. So, you can’t get the first medical opinion, never mind second. We need to travel further afield and fund this ourselves. Therefore, trans rights and our access to healthcare has not changed in Northern Ireland, despite this legislation changing elsewhere across the UK.”

The project organisers have a month of activities taking place this LGBT+ History Month, an annual event held in February.

Belfast City Hall where the Pride flag was raised

The event came in the wake of the abolition of Section 28, the Employment Equality (Sexual Orientation) Regulations 2003, as well as the government’s proposals to bring in a single equality act and a Public Duty Equality Act, although this, in fact, did not come to fruition until 2010.

The month is intended as a way to raise awareness of, and combat prejudice against the LGBT+ community while celebrating its achievements and diversity and making it more visible.

History Month has three taglines, ‘Claiming our past. Celebrating our present. Creating our future’.

Activities include Queer Cinema programmes, book launches, talks from LGBT+ campaigners and equality lunches with local businesses and history clubs with guest speakers. It also has specific events focusing on different aspects of queer history in Northern Ireland such as research looking at LGBT+ soldiers in the Second World War in partnership with Northern Ireland War Memorial Museum.

Lockdown has had a “pernicious impact” on the LGBT+ community’s mental health with many people reporting they are feeling more isolated than ever.

Two weeks after the launch of the project the country went into lockdown, and everything had to change. Quick to react, all meetings and training took place online.

“Lockdown has been a lonely time,” says Molly.

“This project brought a much-needed focus, bringing like-minded people together through the shared experience of wanting to find out more about our rich history and share that with the wider community and public. It has been a real lifeline for some.”

It is so important to continue to increase the visibility of LGBT+ people, and that starts by recognising those whose past struggles have granted us our privilege today.

A priority is the development of the LGBT+ strategy that the Department of Communities (DfC) is currently developing. The group is made up of key stakeholders, including Cara McCann, director of HEReNI, who can represent the views of the sector and help DfC to understand the experiences of, and issues faced by, people in the LGBT+ communities.

Last year, Belfast City Council chief executive Suzanne Wylie received a request for a queer-friendly hub, and without conflict or contention, the council committee approved financial aid for the feasibility study.

“The need for an LGBT+ hub to support the community has been developed over many years,” reads the letter of request, signed by representatives from HERe NI, The Rainbow Project, Cara-Friend and Transgender NI.

The Northern Ireland Assembly also voted to ban conversion therapy with overwhelming support in what the LGBT+ community describe as a symbolic Stormont vote. The community now works tirelessly to ensure that “conversion therapy is banned in all its forms including all faith-based approaches”.

Continued support for our trans community is essential as they continue to receive abuse and discrimination through right-wing media — which is, ironically, history repeating itself.

The description of our trans community as paedophiles is similar to how gay men were portrayed in the 70s and 80s.

Despite our struggles with accepting our sexualities and coming out in a place like Northern Ireland, it is still our home. It is where our families live, and we cannot change that.

All we can do, as queer people, is support each other and realise that growing up in a place that does not understand us — or was not quite ready for us — was not necessarily a bad thing, it just made us stronger, more determined.

We may still have a long road ahead of us but the LGBT+ community of Belfast and indeed Northern Ireland are formidable in their vision and ambition.

The LGBT+ community will achieve it, together, proving once again, that when it comes to equality and our equal rights, we stand taller united and, as transformative change is within our grasp, the community of Ireland can begin to live on the island, they, and their forefathers, imagined.

You can find out more about The LGBT+ Heritage project by visiting www.lgbthistoryni.com or find them on Facebook for information on their upcoming events www.facebook.com/LGBTHistoryNI/