Race for Life at 30: ‘I don’t remember when someone in my family didn’t have cancer’

Carol Hall has a personal reason for singing her heart out when the newly-formed Rock Choir helps launch this year’s Race for Life at Stormont

The retired school teacher, who is a member of Lisburn Rock Choir, Carol has spent her entire life from early childhood watching as some of the closest members of her family battled the disease — her father, mother, grandfather and aunt.

“It was like a cloud following me around,” said Carol who even now in her 60s is having to watch as yet another close family member receives treatment for cancer.

Despite losing so many of her nearest and dearest to the disease, Carol’s message is a positive one.

Since she was a young girl, massive developments in treatment and cures lead by Cancer Research UK who organise Race for Life has gone a long way to taking the fear out of the disease.

Her parents were both Second World War veterans and faced their illness with great stoicism, a quality that their daughter has no doubt inherited.

She says: “I don’t remember a time in my life when someone in my family didn’t have cancer.

“My family is very strong though. My parents came through so much during the war that they knew what real problems were and knew to keep going.

“So many of my good friends have survived cancer and it is all down to early detection and new treatments.

“People always had deep fear when they heard the word cancer and now thanks to research, when you hear that word now, it just means hope and people don’t need to be afraid.

“When I was a child there was not the same hope but thanks to research cancer is not the death sentence it once was.

“Race for Life should be called ‘race for a cure’ as every year the treatments change which is why it is so important to support Cancer Research UK.

Now a grandmother of two, she was a very young child when her grandfather William Hall was diagnosed with cancer.

Her grandfather ran a dental surgery in Dungannon which was then taken over by Carol’s father Kenneth, who also battled cancer from the age of 19 until his death at the age of 64.

She says: “My earliest memories are of my father caring for his father.

“His cancer was nasal and when we saw him following surgery, you could actually see inside his nose. However, neither he nor my father showed any outward signs of trauma, so we as children were not frightened.

“My father was a student at Queen’s University and was still caring for his father when he was diagnosed with carotid gland neck cancer.

“It was quite a rare cancer and there were no specialists here so he had to fly to St Thomas’s Hospital in London for surgery and treatment and throughout his life he was back and forward.

“It obviously left us all feeling extremely worried as there were no mobile phones then and we could not visit, so we were never sure what was happening,

“The tumour kept growing back but he never lost a day sickness at work. I don’t remember him or my mum even having a cold.”

Her late father was studying at Queen’s when Second World War broke out and he joined the Fleet Air Arm as a navigator, while Carol’s mum served in the WRENS.

They both saw action and Carol recalls one story from that time shard by what were very relieved parents: “Mum was what they called a ‘plotter’ and worked with this big map like you would see in war movies and she was one of the few people who knew when D Day was and she had to sign the official secrets act.

“Word came in to her unit that my father’s ship had been sunk, you can only imagine how that must of felt. Thankfully it hadn’t.”

After cancer took her father in his early 60s, Carol’s mum Edythe, always known as Totes, was diagnosed in her early 80s with breast cancer.

At the same time, her mum’s sister Margaret was also given the news that she too had breast cancer.

The sisters were admitted to hospital at the same time for a mastectomy and Carol recalls them joking: “Ah well, at least we will only need one bra now.” Sadly her mother died in 2004 and her aunt a few years later.

Despite so much pain in her life, Carol has found new joy in joining the Rock Choir which launched here last October.

In what will be a first for Race for Life at Stormont, she is delighted that the choir will be at the bottom of the Prince of Wales Avenue on May 28 to add a note of positive energy with some inspiring songs to spur runners to the top of the hill.

Replacing traditional and classical music with feel-good pop, rock and contemporary chart songs, Rock Choir has made its mark right across the UK.

It was set up in England 17 years ago and now has almost 33,000 members across the country.

Carol says she has found great cheer and friendship since joining the choir last year: “The choir is wonderful. It is so joyous you can’t help moving to every song.

“Each song has its own moves and we have to learn the songs, then your own voice part and then the choreography, so it can be challenging.

“It is great fun and many of us meet after rehearsal for coffee so I have made new friends as well.

“When I joined I never expected to be performing anywhere, most of us didn’t.

“I joined because I love singing and most of us don’t consider ourselves as good enough to be in a choir. That’s the beauty of Rock Choir, it is very inclusive and you don’t have to audition.

“We have done a few performances and it is great to be performing at Race for Life.

“I did it myself a few years ago after my mother died and there is always a great atmosphere and all the people taking part have all been affected in some way by cancer.

“Supporting events like Race for Life is so important and the choir is delighted to be able to be there this year to sing for the runners and see them on their way.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Every year around 10,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer — helping to save more lives.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Northern Ireland Jean Walsh said: “We are incredibly grateful to Carol for sharing her story and to her fellow choir members for offering their support on the day.

“We’d love as many people as possible across Northern Ireland to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life.

“Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. Together we can bring about a future free from the fear of cancer. So we’re asking people: “Who will you Race for? “

Money raised through Race for Life helps to fund world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer - including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Chief executive of Standard Life, Andy Curran, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org. Race for Life Belfast will be held in the grounds of Stormont on, Sunday, May 28, with the 10k race setting off at 9.30am and the 5k at 11am.