Race for life: Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine just one of 150 prototypes being developed worldwide
The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, with its 90% success rate, is just one of 150 prototypes being developed worldwide. Mark Bain reports
Mark Bain
In the field of scientific discovery, not many people match the historical achievements of Marie Curie. Polish-born and French-nationalised, she inspired the treatments for cancer which we still rely on today and was the first female recipient of a Nobel prize in 1903 for discoveries in the field of radioactivity. She died in 1934, the effects of her work - exposing herself to radiation - claiming her life at age 66.