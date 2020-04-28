Rachel Dean's Big Ask: Broadcaster and DJ Joe Lindsay on growing up during the Troubles and losing his dad at a young age

In this week's interview Rachel Dean talks to broadcaster and DJ Joe Lindsay (48), who presents Getaways on BBC One. He lives in Belfast with his wife Mary and is a doting dad to his dog Lola.

Q. Tell us about your childhood.

A. I grew up in north Belfast during the Troubles of the Seventies and Eighties.

All my childhood was spent reading or playing in the street - that was pretty much it. I read a lot when I was a kid and I still do. We would have played a lot in the street, things like cribby and football. I remember getting my first bike was a big deal because it meant I was able to go a wee bit further from my neighbourhood. I just loved being out on my bike as a kid.

We grew up in a two-up two-down so we were all very close. I have two older sisters, Donna and Margaret, and we grew up together. Your siblings are your first best friends and your last best friends. Me and my sisters are still very close.

My dad Don was a telephone engineer - he died in 1982 when me and my sisters were still very young. My mum Mary worked for a wine distributor, then she worked in an old people's home, and in a youth club.

My parents were big music fans and so were my sisters and me. There was always a great mix of music played in our house. We listened to everything from Elvis and Sinatra, to T Rex, Bowie and The Jam to Duran Duran and Adam Ant. Music was a big thing for us growing up. I think it was for everyone in those days - it was an escape from what was going on outside.

Q. What are you most proud of?

A. I'm most proud of how my family have got through a lot of difficult times together. We were all very young when my dad died - my mum was only 39, I was 11 and my sisters were 15 and 16. We pulled together to get through it.

We were already a close family, but it brought us closer, how we dealt with it. There have been other things over the years that my family faced with a great deal of love and closeness.

That's how we got through it and we're still here and still a strong family. That's something I'm so proud of. I come from very strong women. I think that's a Belfast thing, that they're strong and resilient but with a massive heart.

Q. The one regret you wish you could amend?

A. I don't really think like that. I think everyone has regrets, but I've learnt over the years that there's really no point.

No matter what goes on in your life, if you don't learn from it then it is a regret, but if you do learn from it then that's fine, you made a mistake and you move on.

Outside broadcast: Joe with fellow Getaways presenter Emma-Louise Johnston in Croatia

Anything that I do regret is nothing I could amend, like losing people - there's really nothing I can do about that and those are the things that have affected my life.

Q. What about phobias? Do you have any?

A. Rats and clowns. I have an awful fear of them both. If I ever saw a rat in a clown outfit, I'd be away!

Q. The temptation you cannot resist?

A. Any of my passions, be it music or film, are all very addictive. I couldn't put a number on the amount of money I've spent since I was a kid collecting records and films. That is a temptation - when you see a record you haven't got and you have to have it. It's a completist thing.

Q. Your number one prized possession?

A. A record that used to belong to my dad - Electric Warrior by T Rex - is one of the things I would grab first in a house fire. It was my father's and it's not just the physical record but it's what that opened up for me because I'm still a big T Rex fan.

Joe's beloved dog Lola

Outside of possessions, I treasure the people I love most in my life - I'm not a terribly materialistic person. It's the personal little things and memories that matter - and my pride and joy, my dog Lola.

Q. The book that's most impacted your life?

A. This is a strange one. The book that impacted my life when I was a teenager was On the Road by Jack Kerouac, but then I re-read it when I was 30 and I hated it. As a teenager, I loved it - I loved the freedom that it represented, and I think it unlocked a fascination for travel. That idea of looking into one's self then going out into the world really ignited that for me as a teen. But when I read it later on, and I do stand by this, I realised it's not a very well written book. But I suppose that just shows that I have changed since I was a teenager!

Q. If you had the power or the authority, what would you do?

A. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we've seen millionaire celebrities complaining about sitting in their mansions, with tennis courts and swimming pools, for a matter of weeks, and it's like, "Boo hoo!" And then there's people telling us that "we're all in this together" but we're not.

We shouldn't have 99-year-old people raising money for the NHS, as wonderful as it is for Captain Tom Moore to have done that. The NHS is not a charity and should be funded by the Government.

Spanish steps: Joe with Getaways co-presenter Jennifer Reoch in Seville

If I had the power, we wouldn't need people to fund the NHS because they would have adequate funding and the support that they deserve.

We have learnt a very valuable lesson here about what actually makes this country, and the world, tick - and who is actually deemed frontline.

It's not millionaires, popstars or influencers; it's nothing like that.

We are changing our minds as to who we previously regarded as heroes - heroism has a new definition and I think that should be rewarded, so that's what I would do.

Q. What makes your blood boil every time without fail?

A. Every single misogynistic, capitalist, insensitive, mocking, ignorant comment that Donald Trump makes. Every time he opens his mouth, my blood boils.

Q. Who has most influenced you in life?

A. My mum and my sisters. My dad obviously did too, even though he passed away when I was 11. My dad was very candid with us when we were kids. He shielded us from of the worst things that were happening in the city, but he was able to contextualise it for us. He was able to tell us why it was going on and why we shouldn't be involved in it.

My dad was really quite sad about the whole situation and hated the division that happened in Belfast and in Northern Ireland.

He didn't want that for us. From a very young age, he instilled it in us that it wasn't the way forward - that progress, tolerance and love were the way forward. My family have kept that going.

Then, to see the resilience of my mother and what she went through. My mum was just 39 when my dad died, and she was raising three children who were 16 and under. She had to run the house, work and do all of that by herself.

Seeing how she got through that, and how my sisters have done it in their lives, that makes me proud, but it's also what influences me most because they're the people I come from. I sort of go, "Yeah, they're who I look up to."

Q. Your top three dinner party guests, dead or alive, and why?

A. Firstly, I would love to have David Bowie over. A friend of mine got me his autograph, but I never actually met him. It was always something in my mind - if I ever got an interview with David Bowie, what would be the first question I would ask him? What do you ask David Bowie?

American dream: Joe on Getaways with Aoibhinn Ni Shuilleabhain in Chicago

I have no idea. I just think he would be an incredible guest. The man was a genius. As tempted as I would be to have Prince over, I'm not sure what he would be like as a dinner guest - he didn't seem to be someone who was socially like that. I don't think he'd even show up. I would love to have David Lynch over, but I would insist that he brought Patti Smith with him. She's an absolute genius. She's a beautiful soul and an incredible volcano of creativity, intelligence and sensitivity - and she's very funny as well.

Q. The best piece of advice you've ever received?

A. When we were kids my mum always said: "Just do your best, that's all you can do." It's very simple but what it did was give us a bit of humility and kept us grounded. It sets you up in the parameter of some things don't work out in life, but if you tried your best, then you can't argue with it.

And if things do work well, then that gives you a sense of pride that you tried your best and it worked.

Q. The unlikely interest or hobby that you love?

A. I paint. I've had three exhibitions by now - two joint ones and a solo one. Painting is something that I love, but I tend to do quite sporadically in that I'll paint for weeks and weeks on end, then not paint anything for months. When inspiration hits, I just paint quite frantically and paint loads.

Q. The poem that touches your heart?

A. The Laughing Heart by Charles Bukowski. It talks about the elemental, the monumental and the universal. It talks about how the greatness in life comes from character. The final line, "The Gods wait to delight in you" has that idea that if you pass onto the next life knowing that, then you'll be fine.

Another great poem is Seamus Heaney's When The Others Were Away at Mass. It's basically him peeling potatoes with his mother while the others are at mass, and there's a beautiful warmth to that poem. It's warmth of the ordinary.

That idea of doing something mundane but still recognising the incredible bond, I think that's absolutely beautiful. Heaney had this elemental idea that these simple things that you do - that you often take for granted - are huge.

Q. The happiest moment of your life?

A. There have been a few - my wedding day being one. When my niece was born, that was amazing too. There are those moments in life, in a certain place at a certain time, when you just think "Oh, wow, this is sublime". Doing BBC Getaways, there are loads of moments like that.

I remember doing the first episode, and one day when I had a day off we were in Cyprus and I was in the swimming pool of the hotel.

Out of nowhere came this very heavy thunderstorm. I remember floating in the pool in this lashing rain and it was just unbelievable.

That was phenomenal. I couldn't believe I was there.

Q. And the saddest moment of your life?

A. There have been a few of those actually. My dad's death was enormously sad for us, and chaotic because it was very sudden. He had a heart attack and it was such a shock to us all.

One of my best friends, Mark, passed away four years ago. That was a massive shock and pretty devastating.

I went to Cruse Bereavement which is a phenomenal organisation. It's just that thing of helping you through your grief, I mean, you'll never get over it, but it gives you the mechanisms to help deal with things. So I did that.

Then, my family lost my mum's partner last year. So, my mum lost someone a second time around.

Q. What event changed your life?

A. The first time I ever did anything in radio. It completely changed what my life was going to do. I didn't really pursue it as a career before. I always loved music, but I didn't know what to do with it. I remember at the time thinking, "Wow, this is what I really want to do". And I've been with the BBC ever since.

Q. What's the ambition that keeps driving you onwards?

A I'm not super ambitious. I don't really set myself goals, I like just doing my best and doing good work. I want to be happy at the end of it and be able to stand by it. That's always my ambition, to be able to stand by everything I do.

Q. What's the philosophy you live by?

A. Try to be true to yourself and do what you think is right.

Q. How do you want to be remembered?

A. As someone who tried their best to be a decent human being.