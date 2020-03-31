Rachel Dean's Big Ask: Journalist David Blevins on the joy of his daughter returning home from America to give birth

In this week's interview Rachel Dean talks to David Blevins (49), senior Ireland correspondent with Sky News. He lives in Portadown with his wife Ruth and their two sons, James (20) and Josh (15). Their daughter Sarah (22) lives in America but has just arrived back home for the lockdown with her partner Josh as they are expecting their first child in August.

Q. Tell us about your childhood.

A. I grew up in the countryside near Richhill, between Portadown and Armagh. I have four siblings, two older brothers, Harry (the eldest) and Derek, and an older sister, Ruth. Then there's my twin brother Stephen. Ruth is both deaf and blind and she has led a remarkable life despite all the challenges.

Lockdown has changed the world completely for us, but you can only imagine how it's changed for someone facing such challenges.

She has always been and continues to be an inspiration to us all.

Childhood memories: David with his twin brother Stephen

My mum Maureen was a nurse and my dad Norris ran a small but successful coal business. Dad passed away when Stephen and I were just 12-years-old. It was tough on all of us, but especially for my sister Ruth - I know myself being a father with one daughter that there's a special bond there.

However, when I think of my childhood, I think of summer. As we lived in the countryside, we spent our days exploring the fields and streams of the Orchard County (Armagh).

David as a young schoolboy

Stephen and I used to pitch a tent in the garden and camp in it with various friends for most of July and August.

Q. What are you most proud of?

A. My daughter Sarah and my sons James and Josh.

Happy family: David with wife Ruth, daughter Sarah and sons James and Josh

I'm not just proud of what they have achieved in life, I'm proud of the people they have become. They are not obsessed with "things" and are so compassionate, but then their mum Ruth is the kindest human being I have ever met.

Q. The one regret you wish you could amend?

A. I have lots of regrets. Most of them will remain between me and the man upstairs.

If I could live my life over again, I would live it at a slower pace. There would be less in the diary. In many ways, I think that is what we are learning most from this period of isolation. To be still is good for our mental health.

Q. What about phobias? Do you have any?

A. Mice. I know, it's ridiculous for someone who has lived most of their life in the countryside.

Ruth doesn't like spiders, so we have a sort of pact. If it's a spider, I deal with it. If it's a mouse, she deals with it.

Don't get me wrong - nothing is ever killed. Ruth would divorce me if I ended the life of any creature.

Q. The temptation you cannot resist?

A. Dark chocolate. Is it just me or is half the nation eating their body weight in chocolate during the current health emergency? I would need more than Joe Wicks doing PE classes on the telly every morning. I would need someone to come around and empty the cupboards to save me from myself.

Q. Your number one prized possession?

A. My piano. Not a lot of people know this, but I studied music before I studied journalism. In fact, I taught music for a short time too. I just wish I had more time to sit and play. It's incredibly relaxing and music is good for the soul. We don't half need that at the moment when everyone is anxious about the future.

Q. The book that's most impacted your life?

A. The Bible. Whether you believe it's divinely inspired or not, it's an incredible piece of literature. I'm not a "religious" person in the traditional sense but I have a personal faith. The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns (by the Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini) taught me to be more grateful for the small things.

Q. If you had the power or the authority, what would you do?

A. I would delete the word 'celebrity' from the dictionary. There is not a human being on the planet whose life should be more celebrated than anyone else's.

I think the current global pandemic is teaching us that.

I'd also abolish the oxymoronic term 'reality TV'. There's nothing real about it.

Q. What makes your blood boil every time without fail?

A. Racism and sectarianism. No one is born with hatred in their heart for someone else because of their ethnicity or religion. They have to be taught that.

If our current plight is teaching us anything, it is that we are all the same so it is such a waste to live your life carrying that kind of hatred in your heart.

Q. Who has most influenced you in life?

A. My wife Ruth. She won't like me saying this but she is the most gracious person I know.

Close couple: David Blevins with wife Ruth

We have been married for 25 years and Ruth's ability to forgive people, to think deeply before she speaks, texts or posts on social media and to see the best in people continues to challenge me on a daily basis.

Q. Your top three dinner party guests, dead or alive, and why?

A. I'm afraid they're all dead.

CS Lewis

Abraham Lincoln because I want to shake the hand of the man who abolished slavery; Mother Theresa, who epitomised faith above religion; and the prolific author CS Lewis - no one can read his books and ever say nothing good ever came out of Belfast.

Mother Theresa

Q. The best piece of advice you've ever received?

A. I've been a journalist for 30 years. Next year marks 25 years since I started at Sky News.

Every single day, I practise some advice I received as a student reporter: eat when you can and go to the loo when you can because you don't know the next time you'll get to do either of those things again.

Q. The unlikely interest or hobby that you love?

A. It's not so much a hobby as a kind of vocation - attempting to inspire a new generation of journalists, particularly in the United States where the free press is under such attack.

In the last four years, I've had the privilege of talking to students at 20 different colleges in 15 different states.

Q. The poem that touches your heart?

A. Belfast Hymn by Paul Muldoon. I've worked most of my life in Belfast and have developed a real affection for this city and I long to see it find peace with itself.

The words are very touching: 'But now we harbour not a grudge but something more like hope. Even the hardest heart will budge when we throw it a rope.'

Q. The happiest moment of your life?

A. There are three of them: when each of our children was born.

You look into the tiny face of that baby and wonder, "Am I up to this task?" Our daughter Sarah, who lives in America, wrote a poignant letter to me on the day she left to reassure me that I'd done a good job as her dad. That meant the world to me.

Sarah is now four and a half months pregnant - our ballerina is expecting a ballerina.

Given the current climate, she felt it would be better if she was here. I think her fear was that her mum wouldn't be able to get to her in America before the baby was born, so, the simplest thing to do was to hunker down here for the next few months.

Sarah's always had this thing in her heart that she wanted her baby to be born here.

We managed to get Sarah, her partner Josh and their dog home to us on Monday night. We're all very content now.

Q. And the saddest moment of your life?

A. The day we lost dad. My father died of cancer at the age of 46. Stephen and I were just 12-years-old at the time.

My mother had to finish raising her three youngest children on her own while holding down her nursing career.

They had only been married for 26 years and deserved so much more time together.

Q. What event changed your life?

A. I suppose it's the same as the previous answer - losing dad when he was so young and when we were so young. It puts life in perspective.

We are all here for such a short time so we can't afford to fill our lives with meaningless stuff, to hold grudges and to behave like we are going to be here forever.

Q. What's the ambition that keeps driving you onwards?

A. I'm ambitious about collecting an early pension - no, I'm only joking.

I've never been more determined in my defence of journalism.

If I have one ambition, it's to see a new generation of journalists combine the ancient principles of our trade with all the new technology and make this the golden age of media.

Q. What's the philosophy you live by?

A. Treat others how you want to be treated. I didn't come up with that philosophy of course.

It was someone else us who taught us to "do unto others as you would have them do unto you". I'm always confused when people who demand freedom of thought and behaviour are the first to question other people's thinking and behaviour.

Q. How do you want to be remembered?

A. I am so privileged to do what I do every day - to write "the first draft of history" as someone once described journalism - but I don't want to be remembered for what I do.

I want to be remembered for who I am. At the end of the day, I can't take my microphone with me when I go.