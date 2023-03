Rathcoole woman Tara West landed a job in a top ad agency... then life came crashing down

Co Antrim woman Tara West on the day she told her husband she was suicidal and how she created a "glossy, lipstick-y persona" to hide her working class origins as she worked her way up in the glamorous world of advertising

Tara West working in her study

Gail Walker Tue 27 Oct 2020 at 08:44