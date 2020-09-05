Read all about it! Belfast Telegraph's former paperboys pay tribute on 150th anniversary

Former paperboys include BBC NI's Mark Simpson and Stephen Nolan. Linda Stewart talks to some of them.

Mark Simpson

BBC NI Newsline reporter Mark Simpson (53) lives in Holywood with his wife, Catherine, and their three daughters, Grace, Holly and Joy.

A paper round on the leafy streets of Helen's Bay in the early 1980s may not sound too tough, but given the many long driveways, I reckon no paperboys (or girls) did more miles than me. Indeed, I ended up having to get my best mate, Iain Slater, a fast runner, to help me. We shared the money and the tips on a Friday and used it to buy sweets (a quarter-pound of midget gems) and the football magazine Shoot.

What slowed me down was not just the frequent rain, but the fact that I always had a read of the paper as I walked around. I read it backwards, sport pages first. Aged 13, my ambition was to take Malcolm Brodie's sports editor job one day.

Ten years later, I got a job at the "Tele", as a news reporter. I was delighted - not least because I could finally deliver the news without getting wet.

Stephen Nolan

Broadcaster Stephen Nolan (47) lives in Co Down.

The bag of Teles weighed more than me when I was a paperboy. If only I could still say that!

The Belfast Telegraph was part of my childhood, as was the Ireland's Saturday Night. I have deep, fond memories of my father, Raymond, and I heading out to get the paper on a Saturday night, so that we could play Spot the Ball together. And my mother, Audrey, walking me through town when I was a child, with the men who sold the Bel Tel in Royal Avenue shouting "Teleyooo, Sixth, Teleyoooo".

You can imagine then the intense sense of pride I had when I got a job delivering the Belfast Telegraph around Lyndhurst and Westway in north Belfast. I loved that job and I loved picking up my pay - £5 - at the end of the week.

The Belfast Telegraph is an important part of the fabric of Northern Ireland, as are all the other newspaper titles in our wee place. Maybe I should go back to my paperboy job to get the weight off again.

Eugene Diamond

Ballymena newsagent Eugene Diamond (62) is a married father-of-one.

I started delivering the Belfast Telegraph when I was around 10 years old, in about 1967. My brother had an ice-cream van and he knew a man who had a shop in Ballykeel. I went out on the bike every day after school and then I went on Sunday and sold papers round the doors.

I delivered the Telegraph Monday to Saturday and lifted the money at the weekend - it was the days long before direct debits or BACS. It was a new housing estate and I got to know people then that I still know today.

I am sure I wasn't paid much more than £1, but usually the tips were better than what you got paid.

When you went out to collect the money there were always good tips. One guy that worked for me got over £1,000 in tips at Christmas. It gives you a work ethic for the rest of your life.

Grainne McGarvey

Grainne McGarvey (40), from south Belfast, is managing director of Pulse PR. She is married to Daniel and is mum to Gabriel (1).

I was 13 and we had just moved to Rosetta when I became a papergirl. The shop was called Beacom's - it was a wee sweetie shop and is a bookie's now.

My mum says I bitterly complained about the weight of the bag. I remember on Fridays having to go round to collect all the money for the week and I remember people giving good tips.

There were always a lot of dogs barking at me - I hated dogs. I remember boys shouting at me and throwing snowballs at me.

It's always good to have a work ethic from an early age. I was new to the area, so it was good to get to know the streets.

Andy Campbell

Andy Campbell (38), from Cregagh in Belfast, is a nephew of George Best and works as a clerical officer.

I still remember that first day taking ages - the shop owner had to put the street name and number on each paper as I didn't know the route at all and, at 14, toting a bag of 50 Telegraphs around an uphill route was heavy going.

The pay was terrible - I worked seven days a week, rain, sleet, or shine, and earned the princely sum of £6 a week.

I also had to collect the money on Fridays, which added more time to the run, but thankfully I had some lovely customers who would always tip me, which topped up my meagre wage.

Most of the money went on sweets, football stickers, music. There was a lovely lady called Mrs Gibson who would have a few sweets to give me along with my tip.

Andy Cooke

Andy Cooke (48), from Co Londonderry, now lives in England and is married with two children.

I lived in Newbuildings and I became a Tele boy at 11. To start with, I got 1p a paper delivered and, after a while, this was upped to 10p per customer a week, so my wages went from £1.80 to £3 a week.

I didn't have a fluorescent paper bag, as the newsagent refused to get us one, so I had to deliver the papers from under my arm, or in plastic bags which weren't waterproof when the rain came down.

Thursdays were tough, as the papers were so thick with the jobs pages, whereas Saturday's were like wafer biscuits.

I left the round as we moved. Little did I know that, six months later, my dad would be front-page news in the paper I used to deliver when he was murdered. I enjoyed my time as a paperboy and always looked forward to Christmas when I got some extra tips.

David Waddell

BBC News Channel senior producer David Waddell (42) lives in Epsom. He is married to Vanessa and they have two children, Chloe (4) and Caleb (7).

I was living in Randalstown and I started by selling the Tele at local events, such as the steam rally at Shane's Castle. The local shop manager, who had arranged for me to do that, offered me a paper round. I shared the round with my friend - I did two days a week and he did four.

I did the Twelfth three years running and I was told once that I'd sold more papers on the Twelfth then any other vendor had ever sold, so I was pretty persistent with people - I didn't like to take no for an answer.

The paper was 26p then and, if I was working at the shop, I got 4p, but if I was working directly for the Bel Tel I got 7.28p per paper. Often people would give you 50p or £1 and tell you to keep the change.

I remember coming home from my paper round one day and cycling past a mile-long traffic jam into Randalstown. I went straight to my job and asked the manager for 50 papers and went back up the line selling them.

Robbie Butler

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler (48), from Lisburn, is a married dad to Robyn (21) and Adam (19).

I delivered the Tele from the age of 11 until I was 16. It was a shop called Mulhollands in Lisburn, owned by Philomena and Giovanni Bellino.

It was horrendous to carry on a Thursday night, with all the supplements when I was a scrawny 11-year-old. It was a poisoned chalice, but you appreciated more papers and it was a challenge to get all of them into the sack in one go, so you didn't have to go back to the shop.

After a year, the shop had a box for children to put in their Christmas wishes and I asked Santa for a pay rise. We were all called in and the lady who owned the shop said, "Who wrote to Santa and asked for a pay rise?", so that was my first taste of employer negotiations.

Thankfully, I could see a crease in the corner of her mouth and I knew she wasn't that serious, but it went up to 10p a week for delivery.

The first Christmas, I got about £65 in tips and the next year I got over £100. Fast-forward to 2016, when I was running for election, knocking on doors, and people would say, "Robbie, are you the paperboy?" That might have just made the difference.

Jamie Farenden

Civil servant Jamie Farenden (37), from Ballymena, is married with three children.

I was about 12-and-a-half, I think, and I was fed up with my pocket money and my dad said, "If you don't like it, go and get a job." Me being me, I went down to Eugene Diamond and he said, "If anything comes up, I'll ring you and let you know."

My run in total was about eight miles. Doing eight miles a day on a bike, especially on a Thursday night when there were supplements, wasn't the lightest. I got 20p per hour per week, so it was about £13 or £14 a week.

There were a few times you would have got chased - people thinking you had money on you when you didn't.

There was one time I was coming past St Patrick's school and I was hit by an almighty snowball on the side of my head.

In winter, it was all right, because you put on more clothes, but in summer, if you were wearing shorts and a T-shirt and you were still too warm, there was nothing you could do.