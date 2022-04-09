Relationship and sex education in Northern Ireland: ‘The damage that is being done while we drag our heels is criminal’

Campaigners, young people and some teachers have called for a standardised sex education curriculum to be taught in NI classrooms for years. Amy Cochrane speaks to activists and organisations calling for a ‘more inclusive’ curriculum to be made mandatory

Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) in Northern Ireland is a topic that appears in and out of the headlines. It’s a divisive issue; for many across Northern Ireland the widespread opinion held is that it is simply a “failure” on the vital development of our young people. For others — commonly those who advocate traditional Christian teachings — the status quo should remain.