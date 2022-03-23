Remembering Wink, the purrfect furry friend

Alex Kane on the loss of a much loved member of the family

And I do mean never. Dogs, on the other hand, were loyal, reliable, friendly and always ready to catch a stick or lend a head for petting when you were feeling down. But you could never rely on cats. Even a cat you thought you knew fairly well (and our neighbours had a succession of them when I was growing up) would pretend not to recognise you if they weren’t in the mood to socialise. Worse, they would sometimes jump on my lap and then bite if I decided to stroke them. Why would anyone want a cat?

And then, on October 7, 2005 (Meg’s seventh birthday) her aunt arrived with four ginger, feral kittens, just a few days old and still blind. Fair enough, they were gorgeous, but I still put my foot down: I wasn’t being tricked into taking responsibility for them just because it was Meg’s birthday.

But then came the sob story. These four were the remainder of a litter of ten found on a golf course. The rest, including the mother, were gone. They had been seen by a vet and just needed to be looked after until a forever home was found for them.

The next two weeks were hell. They were as noisy and unruly — although thankfully smaller —than the horsemen of the apocalypse and let us know when they wanted milk by sinking their nails into our ankles and crawling up our legs. It was excruciating. It was also messy. And the more I fed them the bigger and nosier they grew. I even abandoned my atheism on the tenth day and prayed that their forever family would miraculously appear.

One, for reasons best known to himself, had taken to me. Maybe I was just stinking, and it was easy for him to locate me. But he used to crawl up my leg, then up my arm and perch on my shoulder when I was trying to read. One evening I was in the process of lifting him down when he tumbled a little and fell into the palm of my hand. I raised him up to eye level, preparing to give him a lecture: and then he opened his eyes and stared at me.

He sat like that for about a minute, taking in his new world of vision and trying to make sense of what he was seeing — me. And then he winked with his right eye. Another minute passed and he winked again. So, I winked, and he winked back. For him it was clearly a case of love at first sight: so overwhelming for him, in fact, that he pooped in my hand. We called him Wink and from that moment and for the next almost 17 years he was our friend. Never a pet. Never just a mere cat. Always a much-loved member of the family.

We found homes for two of the others but kept his sister (Peanut). Another lovely cat, to be fair, but more typical of the species and less keen on the unexpected tickling of the ears or stroke of the back. I sometimes think Wink was a dog trapped in a cat’s body because he always acted like a dog. Or it may have been something to do with Bo, one of our dogs, treating him like a puppy and brother. Whatever the reason, he was the perfect cat for someone who had never liked cats.

Looking back, I am reminded of how much laughter he brought to the house. We were convinced he had trapped himself under the decking in the children’s play area in the garden because we heard a distressed miaowing. The planks were screwed down, so I just levered them up, breaking bits as I went along. We could still hear the noise but couldn’t see him. I nipped into the house for another hammer, to be met by Wink sitting at the French window. I won’t write down the words I greeted him with. We also dismantled the decking.

On another occasion he seemed to be stuck in our apple tree. I tried to rescue him but managed to fall off the ladder. I then tried from another angle: he landed on a part of the house, I grabbed him and we both fell, narrowly avoiding impaling ourselves on a picket fence. He gave me a quick lick—by way of a thank-you—and then tried to climb the tree again. I let him.

Seventeen-year-old Wink

More important, he kept me sane during the first lockdown and we spent long, happy, sunny days relaxing on a hammock, while I stopped him sampling my Pimm’s. Those months were when he was at his most dog-like and Zen-like: sensing that I just needed cheering up and deciding that spreading himself across my chest was the best way of doing so. He was right.

It broke my heart when he died. The house is emptier. I still step past the spot where his bowls where left. I still expect to see him staring at me from a favourite spot or jumping up beside me and putting an attention-seeking paw on my arm. We buried him beside his sister, and I still find myself chatting to him, which I used to do when we pottered around the garden for years. He was and always will be irreplaceable. The purrfect cat.