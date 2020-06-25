Replacing a broken cooker which blew up and helping with household bills... how charity Bryson came to aid of families struggling during the pandemic
Bryson Charitable Group has invested £250,000 of its reserves into an emergency fund to channel food, finance and emotional support to those most severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Linda Stewart speaks to four people who have been helped by the Bryson Fund lifeline
Even at the best of times, growing youngsters can get through quite an unbelievable amount of food. Add to that a global pandemic and a lockdown that keeps them confined to the house almost 24/7, and the food bills rise sharply.