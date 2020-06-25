Replacing a broken cooker which blew up and helping with household bills... how charity Bryson came to aid of families struggling during the pandemic

Bryson Charitable Group has invested £250,000 of its reserves into an emergency fund to channel food, finance and emotional support to those most severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Linda Stewart speaks to four people who have been helped by the Bryson Fund lifeline

Panic attacks: Ashley Armstrong with partner Edward, Carter (15), Mark (15, back) Aaron (11) and Sophie (14)

Thu 25 Jun 2020 at 10:13