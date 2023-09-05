Resolve arguments with ease: Five ways to start improving communication in your relationship
Clearer communication can be created by looking for the positive, understanding your partner’s perspective and valuing the different attributes you both bring to your relationship, writes clinical psychotherapist Stephanie Regan
The way you speak to your partner may determine whether your relationship grows and blossoms or constricts and withers. So, language style, the actual words you use and of course, what exactly you communicate about, are more important than you may think.