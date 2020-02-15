Restaurant week is your perfect excuse to take a gastro tour of Belfast

Following the huge success of the 2019 event, Belfast Restaurant Week returns from February 17-23, providing lots of delicious opportunities to treat yourself to a special lunch or dinner in one of the city's excellent eateries.

With more than 40 restaurants, hotels, cafes and bars participating, there will be a multitude of mouth-watering menus to choose from, all offering great food at unbeatable prices. Take time out to enjoy a £10 lunch with friends, indulge in a delicious two-course dinner for £15 or wait for the weekend to feast on the Big Belfast Brunch.

Special events during Belfast Restaurant Week include the Great Room Six Course Tasting menu at The Merchant Hotel, Buba's Moroccan Banquet and the Mini Oyster Experience in Kelly's Cellars.

With so much temptation on offer combining the gastronomic pleasures with some city sightseeing and an overnight stay is a must.

The new AC Marriott Hotel on Donegal Quay offers splendid riverside views and is close to many attractions including the must-see Titanic Belfast. Its Novelli restaurant is taking part in the dinner for £15 promotion and provides an excellent dining option.

The AC Marriott Hotel

If your budget stretches a little further, the luxurious Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street puts you right in the heart of the city. During your stay there be sure to visit the Observatory on the 23rd floor to enjoy a cocktail while you drink in the spectacular views over Belfast.

Your Belfast sightseeing must include a visit to the Cathedral Quarter, where you can lunch in the quirky Muriel's Café Bar and call into St Anne's Cathedral to view its beautiful Hiberno-Romanesque architecture. Alternatively delve into the city's history with lunch in the newly restored Jailhouse bar and restaurant in Joy's Entry, where Henry Joy McCracken is said to have been held before his execution in 1798 and where a statue of him now stands.

Continue your history lesson with a trip up to the award-winning Crumlin Road Gaol. A tour of the Victorian jail takes you through its 150-year history during which over 25,000 prisoners were held there.

You'll learn about the prisoners' routines, walk the tunnel that links the jail with the courthouse and visit the hanging cell where the executions took place.

To get another view of Belfast, head out of the city and up to Cavehill Country Park. It's a great place to stretch the legs and from the top of Napoleon's Nose (its highest point) you can see right across the city and beyond. The park is also home to one of the city's best known landmarks, the stately Belfast Castle. It sits in landscaped grounds that include the famous cat garden where nine cats can be spotted in the form of sculptures, mosaics and manicured shrubbery.

Belfast Castle

The Castle Cellars are entered down stone steps and along a cobbled street leading to the Castle Tavern, where you can enjoy a drink and a snack after your walk. The Cellar Restaurant is also open for all-day fine dining.

Wherever your Belfast break takes you, make sure to make the most of the great promotions happening across the city during Belfast Restaurant Week.

And if you're there for the weekend, stop into St George's Market for the week's show-stopping finale. Hosted by broadcaster Kim Lenaghan, the event will see talented chefs cooking up a storm of local produce and sharing samples straight from the oven.