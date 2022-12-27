Retired farmers are enjoying new friendships thanks to new social project Plough On

Plough On launched at the end of last year and aims to set up 17 new social groups for farmers over the next five years.

Launched by Rural Support, a charity which works with farming families, it was made possible by backing from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Seven groups are already going strong, with 170 men attending monthly meetings in Belcoo, Plumbridge, Kilrea, Glenarm, Killead, Kircubbin, Hilltown and Rathfriland.

Project coordinator Keelin McGartland, of Rural Support, explains why the project is needed: “We realised that it can be very isolating for farmers who have taken a step back from work or who are retired and are not getting out and about any more.

“It is a huge change in their lives and can often impact on mental health and wellbeing, so we wanted to try to plug the gap by providing special spaces where they could meet up and chat and make new friends.

“It gives them a chance to get away from the farm and meet other like-minded men who understand the challenges of farming.

“Farming can be a lonely job and most farmers are typically working on their own and often a lot of stress comes with it.

“Plough On is a chance for them to talk to other men who understand; it also gives them something to look forward to.

“It is something which is very much needed and which has been very gratefully received so far.”

Most of the seven groups already established have around 15 members, with some attracting as many as 40.

As well as monthly meetings, when the members get to enjoy a meal together, regular outings are also organised.

Keelin says: “What we have found is that the men are enjoying simply being together around a table and having a yarn and the craic, something which is so important.

“For men who don’t have someone at home, just being able to have a meal with others, which they haven’t prepared themselves, can be a very powerful thing.

“We are indebted to The National Lottery Community Fund, which has been very supportive, and thanks to its funding we are able to get up and going and make a real difference for people.”

One of the many men who have found friendship and a new social outlet through the group is Co Antrim dairy farmer William Hyde.

He says his life has been greatly enriched by the group, who all support each other.

William working on his dairy farm in Templepatrick

Father-of-three William (66) is married to Elizabeth, who is a partner in their Templepatrick farm.

Currently semi-retired, he has no one to take over the farm, as all three of his children pursued their own careers.

He says: “I am at an age when I want to take a step back from the mayhem of farming.

“We have around 85 milking cows and another 90-odd replacement cows, which we breed ourselves on the farm.

“I’ve enjoyed farming, but generally I work 12 to 13 hours a day.

“Even as a child at primary school, my duties were to empty the milk through a strainer into the pails before I went to school every morning, so I’ve been doing it nearly 60 years.

“I’ve never had a Christmas Day or Boxing Day without being in the milking parlour twice.

“I am now in the process of changing to a small beef farm, breeding Aberdeen Angus cattle, which will make my workload much less while still making use of the farmland.”

William reveals that he had a near-death experience early on in his farming career which continues to impact him to this day.

In what is a major hazard which has led to many tragedies in the local farming community, he is lucky to be alive after being overcome by poisonous gases from a slurry tank.

He has found great relief in being able to talk about it to his new friends made through Plough On and also make them aware of the dangers.

He says: “The slurry tanks are eight feet under the cows’ feet, so when they pass urine or faeces, it falls into the tank below.

“Very powerful pumps are used to mix it to prepare it for spreading in the fields.

“When it is mixed, it gives off gases which are lethal. Inhaling slurry gases is similar to drowning. It is a very heavy gas, so when you breathe it in it stays in the lungs.

“The lungs quickly get full with this deadly poison, which mixes with the oxygen in your blood stream and affects all your organs. You can die within a few minutes.

“It was 1987 and I had a vet with me when I was overcome.

“She kept me alive until the ambulance came and I was taken to [Belfast] City Hospital. My wife was told I may not be coming back again.

“I survived, but it did affect my mental health. Ever since, when I go to do that job again, I am very tense and worried.

“It is something farmers don’t generally talk about, and it is these types of things which happen on farms which not everybody hears about.

“It is something that never leaves you. I was gifted another 35 years which I might not have had, which is very frightening.”

William has also bravely opened up about his experience for a health and safety campaign run by the Northern Ireland Office.

Farming is something he grew up with, but he decided to start his own farm early on in his career after a very unusual event at his dad’s farm.

He explains: “We lived beside Belfast International Airport and about 50 years ago we woke up one morning to security barriers round the airport, with us fenced inside.

“Some of our land was outside the security barriers and some was inside. There was only one way in and out and we had to drive about seven miles to get to the other side of the barriers on our own land.

“Eventually I decided to set up a farm on my own and my brother continued on the family farm.”

Now getting used to a completely different way of life as a semi-retired farmer, William has welcomed the chance to socialise with other farmers in his area through Plough On.

He says: “It can be very isolating. During Covid we could have gone a whole week without going further than the end of our lane.

“It is hard for farmers to have a social life because of the workload, and it can be a bit of a culture shock when you realise your working days are coming to an end.

“Because we have been busy working we don’t tend to have a big circle of friends.

“What I like about the group is that we all have a common interest, so we understand each other.

“We have very good discussions and our group leader, John Taggart, was an agricultural bank manager and has a very good understanding of the farming industry.

“He knows most of our farms inside out and is very good at planning interesting outings, which I have thoroughly enjoyed. It is also a chance to get to know people who I thought I already knew, but didn’t.

“Some members maybe only live a mile away, and you would have waved at them in passing but you never had time to sit down and have a chat with them.”

William has already seen the benefits for members of new friendships bonding over their shared experience of farming.

He adds: “When you have been a farmer all your life and you stop working, you can feel a little bit useless.

“All farmers have a mental health issue to some extent and it’s great to be able to share that with others.

“I am thoroughly enjoying the conversations. And my wife is delighted that I am away, as it is a chance for her to have a day to herself.”

Plough On has been made possible thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund, which has raised over £30m for good causes such as this across the UK.