Rev Dr Tom McKnight: 'I'm convinced that the Christian faith of the Northern Irish people prevented the Troubles from deteriorating into anarchy or even genocide'

In conversation with Rev Dr Tom McKnight

Rev Dr Tom McKnight is minister of Donaghadee Methodist Church and President-designate of the Methodist Church in Ireland. He is married to Elizabeth, with whom he has daughters Beth and Katherine

Q Can you tell us something about your background?

A I was born an American, in Dallas, Texas, the first child of Rufus and Louise McKnight. My father was, at the time, Assistant District Attorney of Dallas County and my mother was a music teacher in the Dallas Public Schools. My sister, Mary, is a teacher and a former United Methodist missionary. My brother, Monty, is a licensed estate agent. My cousin and aunt were also Methodist missionaries.

I went to school in Oklahoma and Texas. After leaving school, I graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas with a BA in English, from The University of Texas at Austin with a Doctor of Jurisprudence and from Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky with a Master of Divinity.

After graduating from law school, I passed the Texas Bar exam and worked as an attorney for an oil company in Houston. It was while I was in Houston that I responded to the call I felt to the ministry, so I resigned from the oil company and moved to Kentucky to enrol at Asbury.

As part of my programme of study, I came to Ireland in 1981 for a one-year internship, where I met Elizabeth Bell, a building society manager from Newtownards. We were married in Greenwell Street Presbyterian Church on September 4, 1982. Almost 38 years later, I am still here at the age of 65.

I have served churches in Comber, Brookeborough, Dromore, Larne, Ballinamallard, Bangor, Holywood and Belfast. I was naturalised as a British citizen in 2005.

Our daughter, Beth, was born just as we were leaving Brookeborough and Katherine was born when we were in Larne.

I am currently minister of Donaghadee Methodist Church and President-designate of the Methodist Church in Ireland.

I will be installed as President on June 10, somewhere in the greater Belfast area.

Q How and when did you come to faith?

A I came to faith in Christ when I was 17, on a tour with the youth choir from my church in Dallas. During my teenage years, I considered myself a Church-going intellectual disbeliever. I wanted to believe, but I could not intellectually accept Christianity. We had been travelling for about a week on the tour, from Dallas up through Detroit to Canada and back down into New York. In a quiet hotel room in New York city, I finally surrendered my intellectual pride and accepted that the universe may not, in fact, be a closed system. I made a commitment to Christ and told no one for about six months. Once I started telling people, I began to sense a call to the ministry.

I think of my faith as I do the ground beneath my feet. I don't necessarily talk or even think about it all the time, but it undergirds all that I say and do.

Q Have you ever had a crisis of faith or a gnawing doubt about your faith?

A I believe that doubt is part of the nature of being human and it results from the fact that we don't know everything and that we are not God. However, once I had taken the step of accepting the existence of a spiritual realm, my experience has provided me with evidence that what I have accepted and believe reflects reality.

Q Have you ever been angry with God? If so, why?

A I don't ever recall being angry with God. I don't blame God when things go wrong or bad things happen. I just recognise that I have many as yet unanswered questions about the universe.

Q Do you ever get criticised for your faith? And are you able to live with that criticism?

A I can't recall being criticised to my face, but I recognise that the Christian faith is sometimes mocked by certain comedians and proselytising atheists, who (to paraphrase a description I have heard) mock a God quite unlike the one I believe in.

Q Are you ever ashamed of your own church or denomination?

A I am disappointed in any church that seems to exhibit a judgmental attitude, rather than focusing on God's grace.

Q Are you afraid to die or can you look beyond death?

A I can look beyond death, but the Bible only gives us vague hints as to what it will be like. I do believe that it will be better for those who have chosen to follow God's path than for those who haven't.

Q Do you believe in a resurrection? If so, what will it be like?

A I do believe in a resurrection and I am content to wait and see what it will be like.

Q What do you think about people of other denominations and other faiths?

A Methodism started as a renewal movement in the Anglican Church and has always seen itself as being part of the larger Christian Church. I, therefore, find great affinity with Christians of other denominations.

Growing up in America, I have long been accustomed to the idea of God being a common factor of all faiths, as in the US motto "In God we trust" and the Pledge of Allegiance phrase "one nation under God". As a result, I have no problem participating in occasions which involve those of other faiths and which concentrate on what we have in common.

Q Would you be comfortable in stepping out from your own faith and trying to learn something from other people?

A I have already benefited from this. When I was working as director of university ministries at a large church on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, I was involved in an event which asked leaders of different faiths (Jewish, Muslim, Catholic, liberal Protestant and conservative Protestant) to describe their faith's answer to the question, 'What must I do to be saved?'

When I was a member of the world mission committee of the Irish Council of Churches, I was involved in an event that asked those of different faiths to describe their faith's response to the cry of the poor.

I am certainly open to other such learning opportunities.

Q Do you think that the churches here are fulfilling their mission?

A I think that the churches better fulfil their mission when they focus on the faith in Christ they have in common, rather than on what separates them.

Q Why are many people turning their backs on organised religion?

A Organised religion has often ceased to be relevant to people's everyday lives because it has not changed its practices with the times. It sometimes comes across as something one does on Sunday, rather than something that people live.

Q Has religion helped or hindered the people of Northern Ireland?

A Having lived in Northern Ireland for almost 40 years, including more than half of the Troubles, I am convinced that the underlying Christian faith and prayer of the people of Northern Ireland prevented the Troubles deteriorating into anarchy or even genocide.

Q What is your favourite film, book and music, and why?

A My favourite film is 2001: A Space Odyssey. The first time I ever heard Richard Strauss' Also Sprach Zarathustra - a tone poem which is now ubiquitous - I was watching that film in a cinema in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1968. In 2018, my daughter bought me a ticket to see a 50th anniversary showing of the film at the Odyssey Cinema in Belfast, featuring a question-and-answer session with Keir Dullea, one of the stars.

My favourite book is Ulysses by James Joyce, a book so remarkable it almost leaves me speechless. I am in awe of the way Joyce changes genre for each chapter, from prose to drama to question and answer, all in an entertaining and often amusing way. My favourite music is Pachelbel's Canon.

Q Where do you feel closest to God?

A Wherever I happen to be when I hear Pachelbel's Canon.

Q What inscription would you like on your gravestone?

A I prefer the minimalist approach, with which I am familiar in America, so perhaps: Thomas R McKnight, 1954 to ...?

Q Have you any major regrets?

A I believe God adjusts His plan for my life based on the decisions I have made, regardless of whether those decisions were right or wrong. I, therefore, have no major regrets.