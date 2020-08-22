Rev Peter Hilton: 'Before our two girls came along, we had two miscarriages. The overriding emotion was one of anger. At that time, I found that having it out with God in prayer was a kind of therapy'

Rev Peter Hilton is curate at St Mark's Church of Ireland parish, Newtownards. He and his wife, Gemma, have two children, Lydia (11) and Eva (8).

Q. Can you tell us something about your background?

A. I'm 37 and I grew up in Belfast during the end of the Troubles and the beginning of peace. I've an older sister, Wendy, and a younger brother, David. Despite being children born in the early 1980s, my parents, Susan and Brian, a former teacher, maintain that the Peter Pan film did not inspire their choice of names. I've been married to Gemma for 15 years. I was educated at Gilnahirk Primary School, Wellington College and Queen's University, Belfast, with the theology course in Union College. I studied part-time for five years.

Q. How did you come to faith?

A. I have, in some shape or form, always worked for the Church. I was in the final year of school when I was converted to Christianity and this shaped my degree choice. Instead of going down the planned law route, I read English literature and theology and, until I was ordained last year, I worked in Church youth work and Church mission work, spending much of my working life with the Leprosy Mission.

Q. How and when did you come to faith?

A. In my teenage years, I was a devout atheist. I had an extensive list of questions and accusations that I regularly put to Christians about the conduct of God and the Church throughout history. My parents are Christians and they were very patient and gracious with me, as were many of my Christian school friends. Everything changed one evening, when I was alone reading a book. I can only describe the experience in this way: the room was filled with a powerful, wonderful, spiritual presence. I knew from that moment on that, despite all my best arguments, God was real. Not long after that, a friend led me in prayer to commit my life to following Jesus.

From that moment of meeting God, my whole life began to change, slowly but surely. My career path changed and my purpose in life changed. I spent my time seeking to help others to find God and to find the amazing sense of peace and direction which, in my experience, only God can give.

Q. Have you ever had a crisis of faith, or a gnawing doubt about your faith?

A. I got my crisis of faith out of my system before I found my faith, asking all the hard questions then. However, I would say that, at times of loss, I've found myself facing dark times of doubting. I recall feeling very distant from God and lost in my faith when, before our two girls came along, we had two miscarriages. The overriding emotion was one of anger. At that time, I found that "having it out" with God in prayer was a kind of therapy.

Q. Do you ever get criticised for your faith? And are you able to live with that criticism?

A. Wearing a clerical collar has been an interesting experience - it evokes a response from strangers. Often, people are very kind, but sometimes they have a go at you. I don't mind that - it keeps you grounded.

Q. Are you ever ashamed of your own Church, or denomination?

A. Honestly, no. When the Church makes a mistake, it is willing to put its hands up and try again.

Q. Are you afraid to die? Or can you look beyond death?

A. I'm not afraid at the thought of death, but I am depressed by the prospect. The process of dying is never pretty and often debilitating. I look at what is beyond death and I'm genuinely excited. To be in the presence of God, to experience that amazing power and love that I have in a small way experienced on a grand scale, is a wonderful thought.

Q. Are you afraid of hell?

A. I hope that, by the grace of God and love of Jesus, I can avoid it, but, yes, it does scare me. I studied the Book of Revelation in some detail during my ministry training and I discovered that the fiery wrath of God is linked inextricably to the need to bring justice to those situations in the world were evil acts are unrepentantly committed on innocent people. For me, that helps to put into some context the reason for hellfire and punishment for those who escape justice in this world.

Q. Do you believe in a resurrection? And, if so, what will it be like?

A. Yes. From my reading of 1 Corinthians 15, we will receive new bodies that will not decay, or age, and we will be in God's presence forever. We'll not be floating about in the clouds as our spirit-selves - eternal life will be a very real, grounded and interesting state.

Q. What do you think about people of other denominations and other faiths?

A. I recognise that we are all different, so it is inevitable that there will be different expressions of Christian faith. However, I think it is important that Christians from all denominations work together, pray together, care for and look after one another.

Conflict and fallout among the Church goes completely against what Jesus tells us to do: to love our neighbour as our self. That command Jesus gives to love others extends to how Christians interact with people from other faiths and should shape our language and actions towards them.

Q. Would you be comfortable in stepping out from your own faith?

A. Probably not. But that is not to say I would not give it a try. Listening to other people and learning from their experience may not be comfortable, but I'd argue that you grow and learn more in times of discomfort.

Q. Do you think that the Churches here are fulfilling their mission?

A. In normal times, I might have more hesitation answering this question, but over this time of pandemic, from what I've seen and heard, I'd say, yes, the Church is fulfilling its mission to tell people about Jesus and to share His love.

Churches have learnt how to communicate online in ways that they'd never done before and that has helped them to reach out into homes and lives previously unreached by the Good News. They've also been very active in reaching out in love to the community in inventive, practical ways at a time of need and isolation.

Q. Why are so many people turning their backs on organised religion?

A. When Sunday School was first set up, it was to educate people, not just about faith, but also in writing, maths and other subjects. Today, school provides that function.

Many hospitals were once funded and run by organised religion. Today, healthcare is a state enterprise. Years ago, the local church was a community hub. Today, communities are much less constrained by geographical locations.

The Church has been squeezed out from the centre to the margins of life and so people's links with the Church have increasingly weakened.

The challenge for the Church today is to find ways to reconnect with people in day-to-day life.

Q. Has religion helped, or hindered, the people of Northern Ireland?

A. As I grew up and saw the religious divisions intertwine with the Troubles, I thought that religion was a hypocritical hindrance to the people of Northern Ireland. Time has tempered this view for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it was those religious figures who shouted the loudest that I was hearing back then.

Second, I've discovered over the years many amazing peacemakers and community champions who are driven by their religious zeal to carry out their quiet, transformative works. Their work has undoubtedly helped bring healing to broken and divided communities.

Q. What is your favourite film, book and music, and why?

A. The film would be The Bourne Trilogy - brilliant action thrillers with gripping plots. For the book, T S Eliot's Collected Poems - they confuse and amuse me in equal measure. Music? Counting Crows. I grew up listening to them and I never get tired of listening.

Q. Where do you feel closest to God?

A. When I'm with other Christians and we are singing God's praise together.

Q. What inscription would you like on your gravestone, if any?

A. "This is the end of the beginning, not the beginning of the end."

Q. Finally, have you any major regrets?

A. Thankfully, no. Not yet.