Rev Robin Waugh: 'I pray that one of the good things to come out of the pain of Covid-19 is that more people will see again that Jesus is Lord and Saviour of the World'

In conversation with Rev Robin Waugh

Rev Robin Waugh is minister of Sydenham Methodist Church in Belfast. He is married to Deryn, with whom he has two children, Rachel (16) and Nathan (12).

Q Can you tell us something about your background?

A. I will be 49 in May and I was born and bred in Bangor, Co Down. Both of my parents, Harold and Rita, are still alive and well and I have one younger sister, Andrea, also known as Sasha. I am married to Deryn, who is from South Africa, and together we have two children, Rachel (16) and Nathan (12). I attended Ballyholme Primary School in Bangor and then Methodist College in Belfast. I studied at Edgehill Theological College. For a year before that, I had been with the Whitechapel Methodist Mission in London, working with the homeless and those with various addictions. I've been a Methodist minister for almost 25 years and I'm a passionate supporter of Liverpool Football Club.

Q How and when did you come to faith?

A. Being raised in a Christian home, I never remember a time when I didn't believe that Jesus was my Lord. My parents and grandparents all had an influence on my faith, especially my grandad, who was a local Methodist preacher. In my teenage years we would have had deep theological discussions.

I am also grateful to God for those in Ballyholme Methodist Church and also, in my teenage years, in Hamilton Road Presbyterian Church, who shaped and encouraged my Christian faith.

My relationship with Jesus means everything to me. All of my life - and, indeed, all of life itself - revolves around the Lordship of Christ. I appreciate that faith is a gift to be nurtured and I value how it plays a part in every aspect of my life.

Q Have you ever had a crisis of faith or a gnawing doubt about your faith?

A. I have never had a crisis of faith or had any doubts about the love and faithfulness of God. I know others who have had this and have listened to their experiences. That is not to say that I haven't asked questions, especially when life is tough for myself or others.

Q Have you ever been angry with God? If so, why?

A. I can't say that I've ever been angry with God. When we are faced with challenges in life, like we are at the moment with Covid-19, the temptation is to blame God. Let's face it, God gets the blame for a lot in this world, but I've never had a reason to be angry with God, nor can I ever envisage having a reason.

Q Are you ever ashamed of your own Church or denomination?

A. No Church or denomination, is ever perfect. In our human weakness, we all get things wrong from time to time, but I can't remember a time when I've felt ashamed of the Methodist Church in Ireland. However, at a local congregational level, I've felt sad when individuals have done something, or not done something, that has given the local church a bad name.

Q Are you afraid to die? Or can you look beyond death?

A. I'm not afraid of my own mortality, but I hope it doesn't happen for a while yet. There's still so much of life that I want to experience. I cherish my time with family and friends. However, whenever it is my time for my life to end, I pray that it is calm and peaceful. Through Christ's resurrection the sting of death has been removed, so I look forward to spending time with my Father.

Q And what about hell? Are you afraid of it?

A. It intrigues me as to people's ideas of what hell is like. In my experience, it seems that many people have an idea of hell that comes straight from Dante's Inferno, rather than what Jesus taught. But, for me anyway, Christ has defeated the power of sin and death, so I am assured of my place in Christ's kingdom, not because of my goodness, but through the gracious and loving invitation of Jesus, so hell holds no fear for me.

Q Do you believe in a resurrection? If so, what will it be like?

A. Yes, of course. In our culture, many people think of Heaven as being a peaceful, ethereal place, somewhere up in the clouds. But as I understand it, scripture speaks of a two-part post-mortem process, where one dies and is with Jesus and then, after the return of Christ to Earth, one will be raised. I believe that God will give us resurrection bodies that are appropriate for God's renewed creation.

Q What do you think about people of other denominations and other faiths?

A. I firmly believe that every single human being, made in the image and likeness of God, is loved by God. I am only too well aware of my limitations, so I find it helpful to hear other people's thoughts and experiences of God, in their worship and in their discipleship. The nature of God is too vast for any one group to have the monopoly on understanding who God is.

In terms of other faiths, the question is asked, "Do all faiths lead to God?" There must always be respect for those who hold different beliefs to yourself, but I strongly believe that Jesus Christ is the Lord of all and in him we find the purpose and the pinnacle of all of God's creation.

Q Would you be comfortable in stepping out from your own faith and trying to learn something from other people?

A. In life, we are constantly learning. There will be certain doctrines and practices that we deeply value, but it is always good to listen to the beliefs and practices of others. When I ask questions of my own faith, I have found that it only makes my faith stronger.

Q Do you think that the Churches here are fulfilling their mission?

A. I wouldn't dream of answering for other denominations. I can only answer for my own denomination. I know that we in the Methodist Church in Ireland genuinely seek to fulfil the mission of Christ in the world today. We do that through proclaiming the Good News of Jesus, through word and through loving and caring social action. It will be interesting to see how the Holy Spirit leads us in the future, especially in light of all that we are experiencing at the moment.

Q Why are so many people turning their backs on organised religion?

A. It is clear that many people have been hurt by the institutional Church in one way or another and that saddens me. Added to that, many people worship the gods of money, sex and power. I pray that one of the good things to come out of the pain of Covid-19 is that more people will see again that Jesus is Lord and Saviour of the World and join, or rejoin, a local church family.

Q Has religion helped, or hindered, the people of Northern Ireland?

A. Certainly, with politics and religion having been so closely linked in our country, what has concerned me - and still does - is that some Christians seem more worried about their national or political identity than seeking to be a gracious and loving disciple of Jesus Christ.

Q What is your favourite TV programme, book and music, and why?

A. My favourite TV programmes are Match of the Day and Yes Minister/Yes Prime Minister. I love football and political satire. My most influential book is Surprised by Hope by N T Wright. In it he sets out the Christian hope of resurrection. I still love the bands I listened to in the 1980s: Simple Minds, U2, Marillion and Genesis.

Q Where do you feel closest to God?

A. I experience the closeness of God's presence in different places - from worshipping the Lord in a church service to walking on the beach.

Q What inscription would you like on your gravestone?

A. As a huge Liverpool fan, I would take our well-known club anthem and amend it slightly to apply it to my life: as a humble disciple of Jesus, being assured of God's presence with me and of being thankful for journeying through life with the love of family and friends. So, the inscription would read: "He never walked alone."

Q Finally, have you any major regrets?

A. It is terrible to live with regrets. Certainly, looking back, there have been plenty of times when I've regretted saying or doing something, but I can honestly say that I have no major regrets in my life.