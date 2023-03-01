‘Rihanna has sparked a conversation about our role and rights when pregnant’ say NI working mums

Kate Nicholl with her husband, Fergal Sherry (left), after she is newly elected as an MLA for the Northern Ireland Assembly

The Barbadian singer bossed it at this year’s Super Bowl, using her performance to reveal she was pregnant with her second child. The Grammy winner opted to ‘lean in’ in style, proving to women everywhere that heading into motherhood doesn’t have to mean pulling back from their ambitions. Here, two Northern Irish mums share how they cracked on with their work as they counted down the days to their new arrivals

Alliance MLA and mum-of-two Kate Nicholl (34) went to the polls not once but twice while pregnant

I found out I was pregnant with my first child at the start of the 2019 local government elections. I was a sitting Belfast City councillor for Balmoral and hoping to keep my seat. It was a difficult election because I was canvassing during the first trimester and no one else knew [about my pregnancy].

I had my 12-week scan on polling day. Then the next day, at the count, which was also my birthday, I topped the poll. The next election came in 2022, when I was a very pregnant and very busy Lord Mayor of Belfast. This time I was running for the Assembly and I didn’t think I would be elected, but I wanted to know I had done everything I could.

The people around me were very supportive, my husband, Fergal Sherry (41), especially so. My South Belfast party colleagues were amazing and kept trying to get me to stay at home, but, as I said, if I didn’t get elected I needed to know I’d done all I could.

The only naysayers were on social media, people who said I should be staying at home with the baby. I ignored them because I really want to see more women involved in elected politics and make it clear you shouldn’t have to plan your family around politics — the two can go hand in hand. In fact, if we had more, maybe we’d have better policies in place for working families.

That’s not to say it was always a walk in the park. It was pressurised and I was tired, especially the second time round, because I was so pregnant, but also there were times I was doing six or seven engagements a day as Lord Mayor and then going out canvassing at night. The mayoral chain weighs a stone and I refused to wear flat shoes, which wasn’t very wise, so I was tired, but I was also very motivated.

Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl returned to Stormont with her three-week old baby daughter by her side

I found that being pregnant really focused the mind on what sort of a world I want my children to grow up in. Since becoming a mother, everything I campaign on is through the lens of the next generation — child poverty, childcare reform, environment, job opportunities... I just want Northern Ireland to be better for every child.

Elections are brutal and not everyone responds to politicians knocking on their doors with kindness. But being pregnant definitely helped reduce the aggression: I didn’t have one leaflet thrown at me during the last campaign, which, after a decade of canvassing, was a first. I remember one day at the end of the campaign, I was delivering letters to residents in a particularly hilly part of South Belfast; there was what felt like a mini Everest to conquer to get to houses further up the street. A man was in his garden and saw me heading towards a hill and asked if he could drive me up it. I refused but instantly regretted it. I actually saw him in a restaurant recently and we laughed about it. We both thought I’d have the baby that day.

But despite the challenges, it was absolutely worth it. I love my work and every day I’m so grateful I get to represent the people of South Belfast.

My election to the Assembly last year took me by surprise. I actually wasn’t going to go to the count. I had worked six-day weeks throughout my pregnancy and for the last two months had been out five evenings a week and on Saturdays, so I was exhausted. But mid-morning, Paula Bradshaw called and said I was going to get elected and that I needed to get to the count centre. When I was announced as an MLA, I joked I was worried I would go into labour. More than anything I just felt relieved.

But not everyone has as easy pregnancies as I did and to work at the rate I did just isn’t an option for everyone. I hope women feel empowered to do what is right for them. It’s a nice thing to remember, though: I’ll tell my children, Cian (three) and Étaín (nine months), they started campaigning from the womb!

Women have been hiding their pregnancies for centuries, from confinement to conservative dressing. I admire how Rihanna has challenged society’s long-held notion that if you’re pregnant you have to dress or look a certain way. She has sparked a conversation about our role and rights when pregnant.

Kate Nicholl with her husband, Fergal Sherry (left), after she is newly elected as an MLA for the Northern Ireland Assembly

​Business owner Emma McComb (33), from Fintona, studied for a PhD through the course of three pregnancies, carrying out her all-important ‘Viva’ and officially becoming a doctor the week before her third baby was due

I always loved the academic side of things and went straight from a BSc in international hospitality management to a master’s in hotel and tourism before starting my PhD in urban sustainable tourism, all at the University of Ulster. I was quite mature for my age and married my husband, Joseph, when I finished my MSc, when I was 23 and he was 26.

I’d always wanted children, but our intention initially was for me to finish all my studies before we started a family. In the end, it didn’t work out that way. Because of funding pressures, there were years I had to work part time alongside my studies, so everything took longer than we’d hoped, and then I became pregnant with my son Tristan, who was born in 2016.

I carried on studying and working throughout the pregnancy, and once Tristan arrived things were certainly more of a juggle between university work, breastfeeding, a lack of sleep and everything else that comes with babies. My daughter Aurora came along two years later and I carried on studying throughout that pregnancy too.

The day before Aurora was born, I met my supervisor to make sure I had all the work I’d finished across and out of the way before she arrived, because I knew I’d be out of action work-wise for at least a couple of months.

As I was heading for the meeting, I knew I’d be having the baby soon, although I didn’t realise quite how soon: I actually started having contractions while I was there.

Then in 2020, towards the end of my third pregnancy, I just wanted to get the whole thing wrapped up. Because rather than the three or four years I’d initially hoped it would take to complete my PhD, I was hitting seven years.

So when I got the date for my ‘Viva’, a week before Rory’s due date, I decided to go for it.

Emma McComb with baby Rory

A Viva is where you’re essentially grilled for two hours by experts in your field. You go through your entire thesis, answering every question imaginable, so they’re convinced you really are an expert. At the end of the session, they’ll tell you if you’re a doctor or not. To my huge relief, they said I was.

At the time, in December 2020, it was all done remotely and only my supervisor knew I was pregnant — although even they didn’t know my due date was a week later.

So when I told them at the end of the session, I don’t think they could believe it. I think they may have gone a bit easier, possibly, if they’d known, but that’s exactly why I didn’t tell them. I didn’t want to be treated any differently. I’d studied for seven years and wanted to be treated the same as everyone else.

I was so delighted to have done it, and even though there were challenging times, I’m glad I kept on going.

The two older children witnessed the hard work and I’ll always be able to tell Rory he was right there with me when I was doing my Viva. In the end, despite his due date being Christmas Day 2020, he was actually born on January 2, 2021, so I had a few extra days to let it all sink in and enjoy being a ‘Dr’ before the baby arrived.

All three children were there for my graduation last year and it’s something I’m really happy I was able to share with them.

At the minute, I run a Molly Maid cleaning business and don’t use ‘Dr’ as much as I’d like to... Perhaps I’ll start using it a bit more.