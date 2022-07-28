Rising from the ashes of burnout: ‘I would check my emails everywhere, even at 2am in a nightclub’

Do you feel exhausted from putting in extra hours at work out of fear of missing out on a raise or promotion, and then drink alcohol to deal with the stress? Arlene Harris speaks to people who hit rock bottom before finally taking action — and they’ve never looked back

Productivity coach Niamh Brady suffered from burnout multiple times before finally telling her boss

Arlene Harris Thu 28 Jul 2022 at 08:51