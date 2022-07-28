Rising from the ashes of burnout: ‘I would check my emails everywhere, even at 2am in a nightclub’

Do you feel exhausted from putting in extra hours at work out of fear of missing out on a raise or promotion, and then drink alcohol to deal with the stress? Arlene Harris speaks to people who hit rock bottom before finally taking action — and they’ve never looked back

Productivity coach Niamh Brady suffered from burnout multiple times before finally telling her boss

We all like to think of ourselves as being efficient and hard-working, but sometimes this can have a negative effect on health and well-being.