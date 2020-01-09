'Rose water is brilliant... just a drop of it in curry'

TV cook Simon Rimmer tells Ella Walker and Angelica Guigno about his life in the kitchen

The dream, of course, is to get to go on Sunday Brunch with chef Simon Rimmer and presenter Tim Lovejoy, but the chances of snagging a spot on the Channel 4 show are pretty slim. Sorry.

But then, you could just dip into the duo's most recent recipe collection, The Sunday Brunch Cookbook, instead and recreate the show at home.

On the release of the book, we grilled Rimmer on his culinary likes and dislikes...

Your death row meal would be...

Starter: onion bhajis, samosas, fish tikka. Main: old school chicken tikka masala, saag lamb, lamb vindaloo, pilau rice, naan bread, Bombay potatoes. Dessert: ras malai, cheese and biscuits, Montgomery's cheddar, Mrs Kirkham's Lancashire and some really good chutneys. Start with Champagne for drinks, Kingfisher lager, and finish with a few old fashioneds. Not that I have thought about that ever.

The thing you still can't make is...

I'm not the best bread maker. I'm competent rather than confident really. I'm inconsistent with it, it's frustrating. I don't make it very often so when I do, I don't think I'm experienced enough with it.

Your favourite store-cupboard essential has to be...

Rose water, it's brilliant, just a drop of it in curries or tagines or lamb curries, and it's brilliant in desserts too. If you just put a little bit of rose water on strawberries it makes them taste absolutely incredible. Just a tiny little drop. Vinegars are also a good thing for opening your taste buds out in savoury dishes.

The kitchen utensil you couldn't live without has to be...

One good knife is all that you need - a nine-inch chef's knife is an absolute essential. And a grater is used all the time, you zest things, you grate chocolate.

If you get hungry late at night, the snack you'll reach for is...

Cheese and biscuits. I would go cheddar, Jacob's cream crackers and Branston pickle, I'm in heaven.

You like your eggs...

Poached or fried.

Your favourite childhood dinner was...

I used to like roast beef that was boil in the bag with tinned potatoes and frozen carrots and peas. My mum would be horrified because she's a really great cook and basically I had it at my friend's house, and she's horrified that I have said that to people before. My mum's lasagne is the best is the world because she uses cottage cheese instead of a white sauce.

Last night you had...

A chicken and kale salad with pomegranates and pecans.

If you're ordering takeout, it has to be...

Indian food, always Indian food.

Your ultimate hangover cure is...

Salt and vinegar crisps, a banana and an Eccles cake. You get sugar, salt and potassium which are good for hangovers.

You cannot stomach...

Tripe. Disgusting.

The Sunday Brunch Cookbook by Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy, photography by Dan Jones, is published by Ebury Press, £20