Ross Boyd: Harnessing the power of your pension is very important

Founder of RBCA advises on us better understanding what that deduction really means

Throughout our working lives we will make many investments. Some of these investments are made without even thinking, yet others need some very careful consideration. Investments such as cars, houses, health, and education are often thought about carefully whereas many of us only ever consider pensions as an afterthought.

It needs to be more than simply a line on our pay slip, with increased life expectancy and proposals to increase the age of access to a state pension to 68, personal pensions are a key component to planning for your retirement.

Types of pensions

As of 2012 every worker in the UK has the right to be enrolled in a pension scheme. There are two main types of pensions we need to know about. First, for those who are lucky enough to have one, is a defined benefit pension scheme. Second, and for most people, is a defined contribution pension scheme including the auto enrolment pension.

We are all experiencing the pressure of the current cost of living crisis — but your pension is important. If you are in a defined benefit pension scheme, stay in it and try to maximise your benefits contributions. Many government employees will have a defined benefit pension, and they can offer substantial security in financial planning.

We would also recommend that you stay in an employer's auto enrolment scheme, even if it seems attractive to opt out. The current minimum total contribution for an auto enrolment pension is 8%. Your employer contributes too — a minimum of 3%.

Other defined contribution schemes come in a variety of forms, such as SIPPs, and be warned there can be a lot of terminology involved, pensions they are often complex so make sure you are getting the best advice.

Pension limits & tax relief

If you are thinking of putting more into your pension, there are limits on how much tax relief you'll get for doing so. There are different limits to be aware of.

The first is an earnings limit where you can get tax relief on contributions up to your annual earnings. Imagine you earned £20,000 each year, but had £30,000 in savings, and decided one day to put all your savings into a pension. Because your earnings are only £20,000, you would only earn tax relief on the first £20,000 of your contributions.

The second is an annual limit which typically affects higher earners. You can get tax relief up to £40,000 contribution. The tax relief is considered attractive and encourages contributions but always remember — this can be a substantial investment into a fund that you can only access after 55.

For most people, we would simply encourage early and ongoing investment in pensions. As much as you can afford, when you can afford it. And remember these investments should only be made with disposable income, not with borrowed money.

Pensions saving & salary sacrifice

Pension saving is also encouraged by the government and has a wide range of tax benefits including: 20% uplift on investment; tax free growth; being able to access funds at the age of 55 and the savings are classified outside inheritance tax.

Business owners often ask us about salary sacrifice. So, what is it? Well, basically paying into a pension gets a tax break. This is where you give up some of your monthly earnings and your employer puts it towards your pension contributions. As it comes out of your pre-tax salary and straight into your pension, you end up paying less national insurance. Salary sacrifice also applies to a number of workplace benefits such as childcare vouchers and cycle-to-work schemes.

Retirement

For many the real challenge is to get enough of a pension fund accumulated — it’s important to have plans for retirement, so you can work toward it. When do you want to retire? How much do you need for it?

It’s always prudent to find out the details of your pension so you know where you stand. Life is busy so we often don’t pay pensions the attention they deserve. As we get older pensions usually become more of a focus, the sooner you start the journey the better equipped you will be for retirement.

We recommend that suitable professional advice is sought for your personal circumstance to make the best of your investments for the future. For more information and advice on your personal finances visit: https://www.rossboyd.co.uk