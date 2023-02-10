Roy Lilley – decades ahead of his time as a journalist and a man of integrity

Former colleagues pay tribute to ex-Belfast Telegraph editor Roy Lilley after his death at 85

The front page of the Belfast Telegraph the day after it was bombed in 1976.

Roy Lilley looking at the new colour version of the Belfast Telegraph in May 1985

Roy Lilley, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, was one of the outstanding journalists of his generation and one of the most distinguished editors in the history of the Belfast Telegraph.

He held the role from 1974 to 1992, and was editorial director until his retirement in 1998.

Roy steered the Belfast Telegraph through some of the very worst years of the Troubles, and he greatly consolidated the paper’s already considerable reputation for liberal unionism and reconciliation between the two main communities in Northern Ireland.

During this time his political counsel was widely sought here and by leading figures at Westminster, including secretaries of state William Whitelaw, James Prior and Douglas Hurd.

He received a number of prestigious awards, including in Osaka the 1977 Golden Pen of Freedom from the Federation internationale des Editeurs de Journaux et publications “for the outstanding action, in writing or deed, of an individual... in the cause of Press freedom”.

In September 1976, the IRA bombed the Belfast Telegraph, killing one staff member and injuring others. The next day an edition of the paper was published, despite all the difficulties, carrying the Editor’s defiant headline “Our Answer”.

Roy (centre) with former Belfast Telegraph editor Ed Curran (right) and Alf McCreary in 1982

Roy received several other awards, including an honorary MA from the Open University in 1977, an OBE in 1998 and in 2012 a Lifetime Achievement Award in the Northern Ireland Media Awards.

As editor, he demanded high standards and was not only respected but also greatly liked by his peers inside and outside the Belfast Telegraph, and also by those younger journalists whom he gave jobs to at the start of their careers and who went on to achieve distinction elsewhere.

Robert Hugh Lilley was born in Belfast on December 4, 1938, and was educated at Larne Grammar School.

He became a trainee reporter at the Larne Times and joined the Belfast Telegraph in 1959. He was the political correspondent from 1962 to 1964 and from 1967 to 1968. In between he spent two years in London as the Westminster lobby correspondent of Thomson Regional Newspapers.

On his return to Northern Ireland he became a Belfast Telegraph leader-writer, assistant editor, deputy editor and finally editor, following in the footsteps of the legendary John E Sayers and his successor Eugene Wason. He also regularly featured in BBC programme The Editors, and in the 1970s he was the Northern Ireland correspondent for the Financial Times and the American Magazine Newsweek.

During his retirement he was a much-valued member of the board of governors of Belfast Royal Academy from 1996 to 2005, and a member of the executive committee of the Governing Bodies Association from 2002 to 2011, and of the Executive of the Association for Quality Education from 2005 to 2012.

For 20 years he was on the management committee of The Wishing Well Family Centre in Belfast, and he was also a member of the judging panel of the Dublin-based People of the Year Awards from 1975 to 1999.

He is survived by his wife Georgina, his daughters Claire and Rozalind, his sons-in-law Giles and Nigel, and his grandchildren Abigail, Oliver and Lily.

Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: “I can think of few more challenging editor’s jobs in these islands than that of trying to locate and negotiate a middle ground in Northern Ireland in the 1970s. Roy managed to achieve that with the Belfast Telegraph, despite the obvious dangers.

“I didn’t have the pleasure of working with him, but I know from the many stories I’ve heard it would have been a privilege. My sympathies go out to his wife Georgina and all of his family.”

Ed Curran, who was Roy’s former deputy for 14 years and later editor of the Belfast Telegraph, said: “I saw at first hand his courage and resilience in the darkest and most violent years of the Troubles. He read virtually every line of every edition, meticulously ensuring that the paper’s reporting of dangerous, divisive events was reflected in the highest standards of fair, unbiased journalism. He was held in the highest esteem within the UK and the Irish media industry, not least for his brave, unswerving pursuit of impartial, balanced journalism in a divided society.”

Martin Lindsay, a former Belfast Telegraph reporter and later editor, said: “The paper under Roy’s stewardship continued to flourish and was read in homes in both unionist and nationalist areas. None of this could have been achieved without his razor-sharp mind. As a journalist he was decades ahead of his time. He was a man with great integrity and an insight into what would work or not work in our ever-changing political landscape.”

Gail Walker, who was editor from 2015 to 2020, said: “If you call to mind the qualities of the classic newspaper editor —tough, quick-witted, brave, a bit eccentric, full of integrity, kind and committed to the true story — then you are thinking of Roy Lilley. Joining his newsroom as a rookie reporter was a daunting prospect, but Roy was a gentleman and an encouraging editor.”

Jim Gracey, former group sports editor, described him as “the epitome of a gentleman”.

“Courteous, fair and with a duty of care towards his staff in the most difficult working conditions of the Troubles, he was also a courageous editor who somehow held the line of truth and decency, as the voice of the middle ground during the worst excesses of the 1970s,” he said.

Robin Walsh, a former colleague who later became controller of BBC Northern Ireland, said: “Roy was my journalistic hero right from my days as a trainee under him in the Larne Times of the 1950s, through to his retirement as the exceptional editor of the Belfast Telegraph in the most challenging of times. He was the outstanding journalist of his day, not only here but further afield, and such a delightful man who will be sorely missed by so many.”

Deric Henderson, a Belfast Telegraph journalist who later became Ireland editor of the Press Association, added: “Roy was under enormous pressure when the newspaper industry was the primary source of information here. His judgment was rarely questioned. He was a hugely generous man and wonderful company.”

A service of thanksgiving will be held at Abbey Presbyterian Church in Monkstown at 2pm on February 22, following a cremation earlier in the day.