‘Sainsbury’s fruit and veg now goes off quicker since Brexit’

"I now do my main grocery shopping at Lidl as the quality of the fruit and veg is better" (stock image) — © AFP via Getty Images

Are you a spender or a saver?

A saver — I’m definitely not a spender. I hate shopping and I hate consumer excess. I’m careful with money.

How much is in your wallet?

There’s £10, and that is more than I normally carry. The only things I pay for in cash are the window cleaner — £5, once every two weeks — and tips in restaurants. I’m just back from seeing my daughters in London and I got out cash specifically to leave tips after we went out for restaurant meals. The £10 is what is left from that.

Do you adhere to a budget?

Not really. I have three bank accounts, my personal account, my business account, plus a euro account, and I check the balance on each every morning to see if there is anything going out that I wasn’t expecting and any payments coming in. That gives me a basis for any spending decisions, even groceries. There is a reason to have the three accounts — the bank requires me to have a separate account for my self-employment income and expenditure, and as I live near the border I have both expenditure and income in euros, so it makes sense to have a euro account to avoid currency conversion costs on transactions over the border. I also have an ISA account with the Progressive Building Society and an account with the Derry Credit Union.

Do you have (m)any loyalty cards?

Lots — I don’t really know to avoid them. It seems that the ones that offer best value are Tesco and Body Shop. They are definitely worth having. I have a wad of others too, cafes, dog washing, etc. I used to get an ok reward from the Sainsbury’s card, but I switched from shopping there as I found too much of the fruit and veg goes off quickly ever since Brexit. So I now do my main grocery shopping at Lidl as the quality of the fruit and veg is better.

Cash or card: what’s your preference?

Card, ever since the pandemic. It is easier, but also makes sense financially as the money stays in the bank account until it is spent, instead of carrying around money just for the sake of it. I first came across card only commerce when I was on holiday in Rotterdam. A café stopped doing cash transactions after an armed robbery, which had been traumatic for staff. That made me re-think my view of cash transactions.

What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

I had some good trading years in the 2000s and accumulated a large balance in my accounts. I wanted to spread my investments and not just load up my pension fund. I bought some apartments after the crash, which appreciated in value.

What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

Always get a full structural survey, not just a home buyer’s valuation report, before you buy a property — even if you think you know everything about the condition of the property.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

The house in Derry I now live in. I bought it for £100,000, mortgage free. I then spent another £20,000 on modernising and repairing it. Cracks appeared after I bought it with damp coming in. It turned out that the extension hadn’t been built with proper foundations and so needed to be tied into the body of the house. I love the house, its location is just a few minutes walk from the city centre and having a bit of a garden — but I would probably not have bought it if I had had that full structural survey.

If money was no object, I’d buy…

In my fantasy it would be a home where the Mediterranean sea is lapping at the end of the garden, with a wonderful sea restaurant next door, serving chilled white wine. Perhaps Sardinia or a Greek island. The reality is that I would be creased with guilt and my British nationality would bar me from living there all year round because of Brexit.