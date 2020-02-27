Schoolgirl set to be youngest person from Northern Ireland to compete in Crufts

Ann Crawford from Drumlin Integrated School Ballynahinch with her dog Stella going through some moves

A Co Down schoolgirl is set to be the youngest person from Northern Ireland to compete in the world-renowned Crufts dog show next week.

Nine-year-old Ann Crawford from Dromara and Stella - her 10-year-old American Cocker Spaniel - have been training together for just over a year.

While the pair have only been working together for a relatively short period of time, thanks to their efforts at K9ARC training school they have come on leaps and bounds.

Competing in the Belfast Dog Show in September last year, Ann and Stella placed first in the agility category alongside a top spot in the under-18 jumping.

Traveling to Birmingham next week with mum Fiona (44), dad Michael (50) and her three siblings, Ruby, Michael and Leo, the talented duo now hope to conquer Crufts.

Fiona - herself a competitor for several years - said Ann was inspired to take up the activity after attending contests with her.

"Ann is a dog lover and would have enjoyed the competitions with me," she said. "After Crufts last year she watched a bit of it on the TV and said, 'Mum, I'm going to start doing that'.

Ann Crawford from Drumlin Integrated School Ballynahinch with her dog Stella going through some moves

"Competition time came along and Stella, who had been quite slow working with me, then took a shining to Ann and they both got a real zest for it. They started doing really well at the competitions.

"There are some teenagers, but Ann is the only under-12 that competes. There are sometimes 19 or 20 obstacles in the courses and Ann remembers everything, even better than me. When she qualified for Crufts in September she was pretty good, but she has been training really hard since and she is just very excited about next week. She remembers everything Irene her trainer tells her to do, she has really soaked it all in."

The confident Drumlin Integrated Primary School pupil takes stepping out into the arena in her stride, according to Fiona.

She has found this also applies to Stella, with the two now inseparable.

"I was kind of still Stella's mum at the start and during competitions she would have looked to me for reassurance," Fiona added.

"I stopped training her and Ann took on all of that.

"Stella looks to Ann now because she does everything.

"Ann herself, we used to walk out side by side during competitions. But now she would go out on her own. She has really surprised me.

"Ann is such a hard worker. The more work you put in, the more you get out.

"She has got a really good work ethic. You can see the progress in the training. Being the youngest ever from Northern Ireland is an amazing reward for her putting in the time and work."

Competing in the under-12 Agility Dog of the Year category at Crufts, the competition will involve both an obstacle course and a jumping course.

Ann and Stella are planning to take it "slow and steady" through the jumping and weaving obstacle course, complete with a see-saw, A-frame dog walk and a tunnel.

A top three finish with a clear round will see them progress into next Thursday's final.

Before that, however, comes the send off, with Ann and Stella the guests of honour at a special school assembly. The duo are the talk of the town with the whole community wishing them luck for next week's competition.

Showing off some of their best moves yesterday, Fiona explained the excitement was palpable among the children, while also praising Stella for taking it in her stride.

"After bringing her into school today she is the best behaved dog I have ever seen in my life," said Fiona.

"They had a runway set up down the centre of the hall and all the kids were excited. She is a really easy-going dog. Ann had been dying to bring Stella into school and the principal thought it would be a really nice way to celebrate qualifying for Crufts.

"The children and teachers all absolutely loved it. Everybody turned out today."