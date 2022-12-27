Seven ways to develop healthier habits that prioritise peace in the New Year

In the modern world of remote working, the lines between our home life and work life are becoming increasingly blurred, with a huge pressure to be constantly online and logged in to what’s going on in the office.

We often think that “work–life balance” is like two sides of a scale, with us having to spend an equal amount of time and effort to get the most out of our work and non-work commitments. But that’s simply not true.

Balance is different for everyone. For some, it may mean working from home for a few days in the week to go to a nearby evening class, while others may start work earlier in the day to be home in time to pick the kids up from school and enjoy dinner together. Having a healthy “work–life balance” essentially just means prioritising how you spend your time so you feel fulfilled in both areas of your life.

Maintaining balance can be a challenge in a busy world, but now more than ever we need to have the skills and habits in place to look after ourselves so that we can achieve our goals, be there for our loved ones, and feel and do our best!

So, here are some habits that could help you to prioritise peace in the new year:

1. Set – and protect - your boundaries. It’s easy to switch into ‘work mode’ by checking emails or reading messages, so as much as you can, try to avoid checking your devices when you’re off the clock. This is obviously harder when you work for yourself, but keeping things out of reach and setting time boundaries can help you to enjoy being present with your family or taking some quiet time to yourself.

2. Find and connect with people who make you feel good! Spending time with loved ones who are positive and supportive makes us feel good, so seek them out when you’re feeling like your brain needs a boost.

3. Learn to say no. Saying no – politely but firmly – is an art form, and if you can master it, you’ll feel much more in control of your time. Very often, it’s not even a case of saying no but setting expectations for when you can do something – for example, by saying something like ‘I can’t do this until next week’.

4. Don’t be led by notifications. It’s very easy to find yourself logging into social media and what was meant to be a quick check has turned into an hour-long scroll. If your phone keeps pinging you notifications, switch them off or set time limits for how long you can access those sites. Change it so that you use these apps on your terms, at times that suit you – not the other way around.

5. Take control of your time. Have you ever gone into a work meeting to discover this could all have been handled in an email? If so, you shouldn’t be afraid to push back if you don’t feel this would be a valuable part of your day. Try saying something like “I don’t think I’m the right person to attend this meeting” or “I don’t think I can add much to this conversation, but I look forward to seeing the email recap afterwards.”

6. Close the door on work. The last few years has seen many kitchen tables becoming makeshift office spaces, but this can make it very easy to continue working far longer than you intended. If you work from home, try to create a dedicated workspace that you go to during work hours, and leave it behind at the end of the working day. Whether it’s the corner of the dining room or a space under the stairs, having somewhere to leave your laptop or your notes creates a physical barrier between you and your work.

7. Don’t rush. Developing healthy habits isn’t something that can be achieved in a matter of hours. Instead, you have to put in the effort to build and maintain these structures. Keep in mind what you want to achieve and remind yourself that the reward is well worth the effort.

Bernard Marr is a futurist, strategic advisor to companies and governments and award-winning author of new book Future Skills: The 20 Skills and Competencies Everyone Needs to Succeed in a Digital World (Wiley), available now