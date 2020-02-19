She sees dead people: Former Northern Ireland nurse says spirits contact her in dreams with messages for their loved ones

Sharon Meenagh, who describes herself as a psychic medium and spiritual healer, reveals to Stephanie Bell how singer Robbie Williams twice contacted her to chat about her work

Former Co Down nurse Sharon Meenagh always knew she was very intuitive, but it was many years before she realised that her innate perception was in fact messages from the dead.

Now a popular psychic medium and Reiki spiritual healer, her work has drawn attention from singing star Robbie Williams, who has twice called her via online video to chat.

In one video call lasting around eight minutes, which can be seen on Sharon's business Facebook page, the star appears relaxed and genuinely interested as he questions her on her healing powers and even talks about his own struggles with mental health.

Her work also caught the eye of well-known video blogger and ITV's This Morning regular Antonella, who invited Sharon to do a reading and then posted a positive review to her millions of followers.

Sharon (52) lives a quiet home life in Ballynahinch with her husband Gareth (47), a sales manager, and youngest boy Josh (16). She also has two grown-up children from a previous marriage.

As she describes how she swapped a 30-year career as a nurse manager to specialise in holistic treatments and psychic readings, she insists that people's well-being always was, and remains, her priority.

It was while working in nursing that she says her psychic abilities first emerged through dreams from the deceased loved ones of her colleagues.

She recalls: "I don't believe in coincidences, everything happens for a reason. I joined nursing at 18 to make a difference in people's lives, but got more and more frustrated over the years due to increasing paperwork, policies, procedures and less patient contact.

"I did, however, find that the longer I nursed, the more intuitive I became. Most of my career was spent as a nurse manager, mainly in care homes.

"I was brought up very strictly in the Church, where talking to spirits would be regarded as evil and no one was a bigger sceptic than me. I do believe in God and angels. I describe myself as spiritual, as that means I respect everyone's belief and religion, whatever feels right to an individual.

Sharon during consultation

"It started about 14 years ago. At night when I fell asleep I felt as if 100 people were trying to get my attention. I told my husband and he said: 'Why don't you tell them one at a time please'. And that's just what I did.

"They were spirits trying to communicate with me. I don't see them standing in front of me and nor do I want to. They are in my mind's eye."

This progressed to explicit dreams which felt very real to Sharon. In them she was seeing people who gave her messages for their loved ones, who often were colleagues.

She explains: "One of the first vivid dreams I had was of a lady who had ginger hair and was wearing a cream top and a floaty skirt and beautiful magenta nail polish.

"She asked me to pass on a message to her daughter, who was a nursing colleague.

"I really didn't know what to do and then I decided to tell my colleague about it and she was astonished.

"She told me her mum had passed away the year before and the outfit I described was what she had worn in the coffin, and she said her mum always wore magenta nail polish.

"It then started to happen more and more. I was shocked by it, but I also thought there is something in this and the more I opened up to it, the more messages I got."

In December 2015 Sharon was diagnosed with the debilitating illness fibromyalgia and had to leave her nursing job.

She had trained in Reiki healing to the level of master teacher and decided to become self-employed as a holistic healer and psychic medium four years ago.

Her healing sessions are carried out in her clinic at home and also via video-link live through the internet.

She has treated clients from all over the world for a range of conditions, including those living with chronic pain and also many who are struggling with mental health.

She says: "I met a retired nurse manager at a retreat in Glastonbury nearly seven years ago who was a Reiki master teacher.

"We had so much in common and when she talked about the benefits of Reiki it just clicked with me, and when I came home I booked and trained in Reiki within a couple of weeks.

"It felt so right that I kept training and became a Reiki master teacher within about 18 months.

Sharon with husband Gareth

"Part of Reiki healing is helping the person to open up and become more intuitive.

"The nurse in me is always there and I care about every single one of my clients as if they were the patient and I was the nurse.

"The healing can be done around the world with video calls and I have had clients from as far away as Australia, America, Cyprus, Greece, Spain and mainland UK."

To try and better understand how to control the messages she was receiving from the dead, Sharon enrolled in a series of workshops with another psychic medium in Northern Ireland.

She was amazed to suddenly find herself in a room full of people who also were experiencing the same thing.

She says: "It got to the stage when I was being woke at night with messages from spirits and not getting any sleep.

"I knew I needed to be able to control it somehow, but didn't know how to do that, so I enrolled in monthly workshops with Fiona Stewart Williams, who is a psychic in Randalstown.

"Most of the people in the class had been nurses or worked as carers and were very sensitive to other people's emotions and wanted to help other people.

"It taught me to control the messages. It was like being able to put up boundaries and stop the messages coming through when I didn't want them to."

Sharon uses oracle cards to do readings for clients, although she stresses she is not a fortune teller.

Spirits may come to her during the readings, but not always, and it is something she never guarantees.

She explains: "It is not my choice who connects with me; it's not up to me, it is up to them.

"If a message comes through, I will always ask my client if it is OK to give it to them. I will never give bad news.

"The service is confidential, so nothing is ever discussed outside of the client meeting.

"I do get a lot of people come to me who are newly bereaved and I realise they are very vulnerable, and for that reason I will do a reading, but I won't take any payment from them.

"My own childhood wasn't easy and I have had anxiety and depression for most of my life, and I can feel it from my clients when they, too, are suffering mental health.

"I just seem to know the thoughts they are having and I think that is because I have experienced it, too.

"I believe I make a difference in people's lives and that's all that I ever wanted to do."

Sharon mainly promotes her business through social media and it is her online presence which has brought her clients from overseas and some celebrities. She claims to have a well-known client in Hollywood, but due to confidentiality cannot reveal his or her name.

Robbie Williams messaged her live on Instagram, which is why she can share the video and chat about the star.

She was first contacted by him last June, and then again in November. As a big fan of the former Take That singer, she was thrilled that he spent some time asking her about her work.

She told him his new album would make it to the top of the charts and surprised him by predicting that he and his wife - American film and television actress Ayda Field - would have another child. She reveals: "Robbie contacted me live through Instagram a couple of times and I couldn't believe I was actually talking to Robbie Williams.

"He had seen a post I had put up about spirituality and life after death, which is why he contacted me.

"He said he felt there was a connection and that he could feel loved ones who he had lost still around him.

"The second time he contacted me, he was with his friend Stephen Ward, and he just chatted so easily and told me he was about to launch a new album. I told him it would get to number one in the charts, and it did in December.

"I also was able to tell him that he would have another baby, and that's something we will just have to wait and see about.

"He was lovely. In our first video, I talked to him about his experience of anxiety and about my own and he agreed it was because we are sensitive people."

Sharon is aware of cynics who would frown on her claims, but she says she cannot deny a gift, and says as long as her work continues to bring comfort to people, she is happy to carry on providing what she describes as a "caring, confidential and professional" service.

She adds: "I absolutely love what I do and I have been blessed to be able to help people.

"I know there are many sceptics, and I was one of the biggest myself, but I cannot deny what happens to me, and it has brought comfort to a lot of people."