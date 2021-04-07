She started a business at 15, worked as a brand ambassador and launched her own marketing consultancy... but serial entrepreneur Chikumo Fiseko’s only just getting started

Zambian-born serial entrepreneur and Newtownabbey resident Chikumo Fiseko has just launched a marketing consultancy, and it all began with a batch of muffins she baked and sold at school

Chikumo Kiseko. Picture: Colm O'Reilly

Linda Stewart Wed 7 Apr 2021 at 17:23