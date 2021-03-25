'She was so vivacious'... brother of Penny McAllister killed in notorious forest murder breaks his 30-year silence

Penny McAllister was stabbed to death by her husband's lover, Susan Christie, in March 1991. Nick Squire tells Editor-at-Large Gail Walker of the enduring anguish the tragedy has caused his parents and why it took him 25 years to grieve

Personal loss: Nick Squire has opened up for the first time about his sister’s murder

Gail Walker Thu 25 Mar 2021 at 07:39