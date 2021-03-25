'She was so vivacious'... brother of Penny McAllister killed in notorious forest murder breaks his 30-year silence
Penny McAllister was stabbed to death by her husband's lover, Susan Christie, in March 1991. Nick Squire tells Editor-at-Large Gail Walker of the enduring anguish the tragedy has caused his parents and why it took him 25 years to grieve
Gail Walker
Thirty years ago this week Nick Squire took a phone call that irrevocably changed his world - news so shocking, illogical and heart-breaking that he can still recall every single word of it.