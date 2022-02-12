Simon Byrne: ‘It would have been easy to quit... but the in-tray would have stayed the same’

Chief Constable Simon Byrne is determined to build a PSNI fit for a changing Northern Ireland

The new PSNI uniform which was launched last week

The funeral of republican Bobby Storey in June 2020 when strict restrictions on gatherings were in place. Credit: Liam McBurney

The PSNI launched its new-look uniform last week. White shirt and tie replaced by more casual, sports-style jerseys. You half-expected someone to complain about officers sporting green tops.

Changes to the PSNI have been about far more than dress sense since its creation in 2001, following the Patten Report.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne declares he “was left with little doubt that I was hired to generate a different future”.

But that vision can never be divorced from previous events, as he acknowledges: “Where I can come unstuck is trying to interpret the past, because with years of history, you can’t always get that nuance right.”

He acknowledges historical knowledge is an acquired process. “Knowing what I know now, I might have done some things differently a year ago”.

Byrne’s appointment in 2019 was the third from beyond Northern Ireland of the last four. The Chief Constable acknowledges there can be “tension between someone with fresh eyes that can hold up a mirror to the organisation versus you become accused of ‘you don’t get it’.”

His current job “is completely different” in complexity to previous senior policing roles in Cheshire, London, Manchester and Merseyside. “To a certain extent it’s a job like no other in its breadth. You are still dealing with a high-level security threat, right through to what the public really wants: local policing.”

The PSNI has greatly reduced the dissident threat with multiple New IRA arrests, yet recruitment among nationalists remains problematic. Only 24% of PSNI recruits last year were Catholic. How to improve this is “one of the million-dollar questions”, according to Byrne. He points out that “the percentages of applicants [has] hardly shifted”.

There is also the legacy of RUC investigations and the “tumultuous environment” evident during his tenure. “You cannot argue against the impact of the Bobby Storey funeral, the wake-up call in response to Black Lives Matter, the events in Pitt Park, the fallout from the commemoration in Ormeau Road, all bringing together various perspectives of the past,” declares the Chief Constable.

He also notes the impact of and pay and conditions. You don’t join the PSNI for the wages. A constable’s £24,000 starting salary would not get a few university lecturers I know out of bed. “PSNI rates are parallel to those in England and Wales, but those officers are not checking under their cars every morning,” says Mr Byrne.

The Chief Constable notes how successive surveys of officers have shown that “immense pride in the job” is what makes them loyally serve.

His enthusiasm for neighbourhood policing is evident, declaring the “thirst for it is a unifying factor” across a divided society.

He points to “quite inspiring” examples in west Belfast, where traditional hostility to the police is eroding amid receptive, community-based local models and movement from a “securitised mindset”.

In building a genuine community service, the Chief Constable wants dramatic physical changes for officers and public alike. He also wants to change the impression of police stations as intimidating sites of rocket-proof walls and security apparatus.

“You go from under camera observation from the street, with all sorts of signage about ‘Don’t stop, don’t take pictures’. You then go to a steel door, to go into a room, to then sit on a steel seat, waiting for someone to speak to you through armoured glass, so that whole environment is still very much rooted in the past.

“The very environment we put our officers and staff into reinforces the relationship between policing and the community. We are trying desperately to shift that.”

Money is needed to enact physical changes, and while Mr Byrne is generally upbeat and positive, he does state that “given the fiscal outlook, we are deeply concerned”.

The PSNI has seen substantial reductions in many of the most distressing crimes, with notable success in tackling burglaries and robberies. The Chief Constable can also point to impressive detection rates in which the PSNI “remains consistently strong compared to UK-based services”.

Domestic abuse crimes remain a serious problem, the 19,000 recorded in 2020/21 a record high. There are large numbers of repeat victims.

As Mr Byrne explains: “Someone is hurt by their partner. The criminal justice process starts. They get back together again, but maybe the underlying causes haven’t changed.”

Part of the rise is accounted for, but not solved by, a greater willingness to report abuse.

The Chief Constable notes how “attitudes have changed over the past 20 years, particularly around domestic abuse and realising this is far more a life-changing issue for people”. He adds: “We have improved outcome rates, and domestic violence with injury is the one crime where I always say, ‘We know who has done it’.”

Mr Byrne also sees wider forces at work: “I was reading something recently on how trauma passes through generations. It is similar here in Northern Ireland due to some of the issues of people directly affected by the Troubles, which can cause mental health problems, drug and alcohol misuse and often collapsed relationships.”

Broadly, he was to move policing “from a traditional enforcement-reactive space to more of a community safety ethos” with a “community safety board” to join up services.

Oddly, the PSNI did not have a crime prevention strategy prior to Mr Byrne’s arrival, with policing often reactive.

Investigating Troubles killings remains a big part of the PSNI’s activity, pending the British Government calling the whole thing off.

The Chief Constable acknowledges the challenge of getting outcomes for victims, despite the best efforts of officers who are trying to work through an enormous and complex case load.

He has met victims’ groups who are, very understandably, seeking truth and justice but who sadly are unable to benefit from the modern standards of investigation.

Such modern investigative techniques, such as digital footprint and more advanced forensic recovery, were not available at the time, posing significant challenges.

“You’ve got this fulcrum of what justice means and how to bring justice to awful crimes committed in the past, but against the backdrop of a criminal justice system that has evidential standards and a complex framework of appeals and challenges,” Mr Byrne says.

Episodic calls for the Chief Constable’s head come with the job description. When leading the DUP and UUP respectively, Arlene Foster and Steve Aiken both called for him to depart when it emerged there would be no prosecutions following the Bobby Storey funeral. Did he consider his position?

“No I didn’t. My personal reaction to what went on was less about me, although I can’t say it was very pleasant with the vitriol in a public space.

“It was a broader question about standards. I felt very strongly that if I submitted to the pressure, it was creating a precedent that would make the future nigh-on impossible.

“It would have been very easy to just walk out and give up. The in-tray would have been the same the next morning. Once you’ve submitted to that pressure personally, if in three months’ time the next person does something that somebody doesn’t like and we run the flag of resignation up again, we’ll have a revolving door here.”

Debates over changes within policing continue. For some, too much; for others, too little. The PSNI commands cross-community acceptance to a level unthinkable in RUC days, but Mr Byrne wants more reforms, including independent advisory groups and local beat meetings, “one of the gems of Patten”.

In some ways, the alterations exceed what was recommended 20 years ago. Even Patten didn’t demand that the shirts and ties went.

Jon Tonge is Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool